The History of Pick 15 in the NFL Draft

As you fine people know your Indianapolis Colts hold the 15th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. And to most of you picking in the middle of round one is the perfect example of where the Colts have been the past few years…not good enough to really win but also not terrible enough to be consistently drafting at the top.

So, I got thinking…as me and KB have been talking about who could be picked at 15, I started to wonder who actually has been drafted at that spot in the past. With that being said, I compiled a list. Here’s who has been picked 15th overall going back to 2010. There are some good players and there are some busts as you’d expect…

1. 2023 – Will McDonald, Jets Source:Getty Defensive End Will McDonald played in 15 games this past season for the New York Jets. The Iowa State product totaled just 9 tackles and 3 sacks on 184 snaps.

2. 2022 – Kenyon Green, Texans Source:Getty Unfortunately for second year offensive lineman Kenyon Green he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the preseason and was out for the entire 2023 season.

3. 2021 – Mac Jones, Patriots Source:Getty Everyone knows Mac Jones is tettering on the edge of being a bust, if he isn’t already. The former Alabama QB played 11 games last season and was benched multiple times. In March the Pats traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

4. 2020 – Jerry Jeudy, Broncos Source:Getty Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been mostly a bust. He still has yet to hit 1,000 yards in a season and his season high in catches is just 67. In March, he was traded to Cleveland for a couple of late day three picks.

5. 2019 – Dwayne Haskins, Washington Source:Getty Rest in peace to Haskins. He passed away in April 2022.

6. 2018 – Kolton Miller, Raiders Source:Getty Raiders’ OL Kolton Miller is one of the better players on this list thus far. Since entering the league in 2018 he’s been a steady starter and is considered one of the top tackles in the NFL.

7. 2017 – Malik Hooker, Colts Source:Getty Originally drafted by the Colts, safety Malik Hooker has been a solid NFL player. Now with the Cowboys, Hooker signed a 3 year/24-million-dollar contract extension in 2023.

8. 2016 – Corey Coleman, Browns Source:Getty Unfortunately, wide receiver Corey Coleman could never put it together for the Browns and later the Giants…certainly labeling him a bust for being drafted that high. If you remember Coleman was drafted to help the Browns get out from the under the mess that was Josh Gordon.

9. 2015 – Melvin Gordon, Chargers Source:Getty Running back Melvin Gordon is one of my favorite players on the list. In his prime he was a contender to hit 1,000 yards on the ground, go over 40 catches, and hit double digit touchdowns per season. In all, I think a pretty good pick in the middle of the 1st round back in 2015.

10. 2014 – Ryan Shazier, Steelers Source:Getty Linebacker Ryan Shazier was well on his way to being a solid starting LB in the NFL before his neck injury. The hit occurred against the Bengals in December of 2017 and left Shazier unable to walk. It’s been good to see him fight back and stay around football in some capacity.

11. 2013 – Kenny Vaccaro, Saints Source:Getty Safety Kenny Vaccaro was a solid player for 8 years in the NFL before retiring in 2021. He finished his career with 10 interceptions and in 2015 recorded over 100 tackles in a season.

12. 2012 – Bruce Irvin, Seahawks Source:Getty It’s hard to know exactly how to label LB Bruce Irvin. On one hand he’s found a way to stay in the NFL since 2012, but on the other he’s never really lived up to expectations. I’d imagine his playing career is just about over after he saw the field in just 3 games this past season.

13. 2011 – Mike Pouncey, Dolphins Source:Getty OL Mike Pouncey is one of the better players on this list, making 4 Pro Bowl appearances and the all-rookie team in 2011. In March of 2023 Pouncey signed a 1-day contract with the Dolphins and retired from the NFL.