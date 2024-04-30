Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The bulk of the Colts roster building is complete with the conclusion of the 2024 Draft.

With 9 picks in ’24, that draft inevitably brings some good and bad news to guys on the roster.

So who are the Colts’ winners and losers following the 2024 Draft?

1. Winner: Young Defensive Backs Source:Getty Chris Ballard warned everyone ahead of the draft that he was a much bigger fan of his youth defensive back room than most. Well, his actions in the draft backed that up. While the Colts entertained some DB picks in Rounds 2 and 3, they ended up not taking a single secondary player until their 7th selection of the draft (Jaylin Simpson in Round 5 and then Micah Abraham in Round 6). Yes, Ballard pointed out post-draft that the Colts could very well explore some late free agent signings on the back end, but not going there in the draft has to make the young cornerbacks and safeties breathe a sigh of relief. Honestly though, both the cornerback and safety rooms could use veteran additions more so than a draftee, so that’s where things shift after a very quiet draft.

2. Winner: Anthony Richardson Source:Getty Frankly, Richardson better be listed as a draft “winner” for all future drafts. Continued support for your young QB must be an annual ritual. Well, the Colts spent a pair of picks on wideouts (Round 2: Adonai Mitchell, Round 5: Anthony Gould) and two more up front (3rd round: Matt Goncalves, 4th round: Tanor Bortolini). The mix of weapons and protection are needed attempts at trying to make sure Richardson feels the support.

3. Winner: Brian Mason Source:Getty I really liked what the Colts tried in Round 5 with the drafting of electric return man Anthony Gould. With the NFL’s kick return rule change in 2024, it’s going to increase returns and make that play feel more like a punt return. And Gould was arguably the finest punt returner in all of college football over the last few years. This is a very smart Day 3 attempt by the Colts to inject a growing area of usage coming up this season. Second-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason should be quite a fan of this attempt to help out his unit.

4. Winner: Tight End Group Source:Getty Honestly, once Brock Bowers went 13th overall to the Raiders, the Colts tight end room could have breathed a sigh of relief for any real shake up to the returning group. The draft had a feel of “Bowers or nothing” for any real Colts tight end domino effect. And that was the case. So good news for the returning group of Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory. Will anyone emerge as a true No. 1 tight end from that quintet?

5. Loser: Kwity Paye Source:Getty Oddly, Kwity Paye actually has a close relationship with Laiatu Latu, with the two working out together this offseason. Well, the pick of Latu isn’t great news for Paye. Now, the Colts still speak pretty highly of Paye, and by no means is he in jeopardy of being cut or something like that. But with the Colts having a Wednesday decision to make on Paye’s 5th year team option for the 2025 campaign, we are going to get a really real answer on things. If the Colts don’t pick that up, Paye is in a contract year this season (along with Dayo Odeyingbo). Latu’s selection should completely supplant Paye, especially on early downs, but it more than threatens any chance the Michigan product has at earning consistent pass rushing reps.

6. Loser: Alec Pierce Source:Getty It’s not just the Colts took a wideout in 2024, it’s also that they took a player that figures to fall in as an outside wideout with the propensity for hauling in deep balls. That’s not good news for Alec Pierce as he enters the third year of his four-year rookie contract. AD Mitchell was taken in a very similar spot in Round 2 as Pierce was, but this is supposedly a much deeper wide receiver draft class. For 2024, it’s quite possible we see Mitchell and Pierce at a snap count split of sorts.