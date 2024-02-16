Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 Highlights

The 2024 Celebrity All-Star game was as awesome as it looked on TV.
Fans in Indianapolis and all over the world watched the LED glass court come to life for the first time over the weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The court was able to change and do things many never thought was possible such as stars tracking players during play, the court changing its complete look during the game, and the court creating specific spots for players to shoot to earn more points for their team.
Stars such as Micah Parsons, Conor Daly, Kai Cenat, Jennifer Hudson, Metta World Peace, Adam Blackstone, and many more competed against each other in the game.
Other stars also got involved such as 50 cent and Lil Wayne.
Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud were not shy to be the scorers of their designated teams. Micah Parsons led all players in scoring with 37-point and 16-rebounds. That also allowed him to be MVP.
Puka Nacua definitely threw down the best dunk of the event and Jewell Loyd hit the first 4-point shot. (See below)
Final score was Team Shannon 100 and Team Stephen A 91
Much more than that happened so check out below the best highlight and photos from the 2024 Celebrity All-Star game!
1. Micah Parsons Wins Celebrity MVP
2. Spin Move from Micah Parsons and A Throw Down From Puka Nakua
3. Tyrese Haliburton Meets Up With 50 Cent
4. Check out the LED Glass Basketball court
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Micah Parsons #11 of Team Shannon talks with CJ Stroud #7 of Team Stephen A. before the game during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Hudson #17 of Team Stephen A. reacts during warm ups before the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Team Stephen A. Coach Lil Wayne poses for a photo during the first half against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Puka Nacua #17 of Team Shannon dunks the ball during the second half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of Team Stephen A. looks on before the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Puka Nacua #17 of Team Shannon drives to the basket against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Team Shannon Coach 50 Cent walks the court during the first half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Jennifer Hudson, AJ McLean, Adam Blackstone, Lil Wayne, A’ja Wilson, and Kwame Onwuachi of Team Stephen A. react during the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Natasha Cloud #9 of Team Stephen A. reacts during warm ups before the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Lil Wayne, assistant couch to team Stephen A. Smith, and Natasha Cloud react during the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Jack “Black Jack” Ryan, Jennifer Hudson, AJ McLean, and Adam Blackstone react during the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Puka Nacua #17 of Team Shannon talks with CJ Stroud #7 of Team Stephen A. before the game during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Team Shannon Coach 50 Cent and Team Shannon Coach Shannon Sharpe speak to media during the first half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: 50 Cent, assistant coach to Team Shannon, and Shannon Sharpe, couch to Tea, Shannon, react during the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Hudson #17 of Team Stephen A. reacts during warm ups before the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Conor Daly #22 of Team Shannon, Team Shannon Coach 50 Cent, Micah Parsons #11 of Team Shannon and Quincy Isaiah #72 of Team Shannon look on before the game against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Lilly Singh #26 of Team Shannon warms up before the game against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Mecole Hardman Jr., CJ Stroud, and AJ McLean of Team Stephen A. participate in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: CJ Stroud #7 of Team Stephen A. walks onto the court before the game against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Team Shannon Coach Shannon Sharpe communicates to his team during the first half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Team Stephen A. Coach Stephen A. Smith walks the court during the first half against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: CJ Stroud #7 of Team Stephen A. drives to the basket against SiR #37 of Team Shannon during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Gianmarco Tamberi #8 of Team Stephen A. drives to the basket against Team Shannon during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 16: Mican Parsons (11) of Team Shannon in action during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, United States on February 16, 2024.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: WBNA player Kelsey Plum and Tyrese Haliburton watch from court side during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Gianmarco Tamberi #8 of Team Stephen A. dunks the ball during the first half against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Natasha Cloud #9 of Team Stephen A. drives to the basket during the first half against Micah Parsons #11 of Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: CJ Stroud #7 of Team Stephen A. drives to the basket against Quincy Isaiah #72 of Team Shannon during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Tristan Jass #22 of Team Stephen A. shoots the ball against Team Shannon during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Tristan Jass #22 of Team Stephen A. drives to the basket against Quincy Isaiah #72 of Team Shannon during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.