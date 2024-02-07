Listen Live
NBA All-Star 2024

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

Published on February 7, 2024

Clebrity All Atar Basketball court for the celebrity Event

The rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been revealed!

Top names include singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, former NBA star and Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), NFL players Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud and IndyCar driver Conor Daly.

The celebrities have been split off into teams coached by ESPN personalities Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and rapper 50 Cent will help coach Shannon Sharpe’s team.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Lil Wayne will help Stephen A. Smith.

The game will air live at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will be part of its broadcast team.

1. Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

2. IndyCar Driver Conor Daly (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

AUTO: JUL 23 NTT INDYCAR Series Hy-Vee One Step 250 Source:Getty

3. Actor Quincy Isaiah (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Source:Getty

4. WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Seattle Storm v New York Liberty Source:Getty

5. Streamer and youTuber Kai Cenat (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

The 2023 Streamy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Actor Dylan Wong (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Source:Getty

7. Actress and YouTuber Lilly Singh (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BOB MARLEY Source:Getty

8. Singer and Songwriter Sir (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

9. Country Singer Walker Hayes (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Academy of Country Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

10. Latin Singer Anuel AA (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

Anuel AA: Legends Never Die World Tour - Dallas, TX Source:Getty

11. Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

The Event hosted By The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Source:Getty

12. Former Pacer Metta World Peace (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Ron Artest drives Source:Getty

13. Actor and Filmmaker Jack Ryan (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" Season Two Premiere Source:Getty

14. Singer AJ McLean (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Special Screening Of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

15. Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

16. Chef Kwame Onwuachi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

"Good Burger 2" New York Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. WNBA Natasha Cloud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Game Two Source:Getty

18. Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter Adam Blackstone (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Save The Music Celebrates 25 years With Adam Blackstone, Becky G, Cindy Mabe, LL Cool J And More! Source:Getty

19. Gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 Source:Getty

