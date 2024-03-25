2024 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Cornerbacks Galore

INDIANAPOLIS – Free agency has certainly shifted the thinking of draft pundits in how the Colts will attack the 15th overall pick in the draft.

It’s a heavy run on cornerbacks for the Colts in our latest Mock Draft look, with this year’s draft taking place April 25-27.

Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2024:

1. ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Kiper’s Analysis: “Finally, the first cornerback off the board. It’s not because this isn’t a good group of corners — it’s more about the elite prospects at other position. I have four CBs in my top 25 overall but don’t have top-10 grades on any of them. The best of the bunch is Mitchell, who has been moving up since a spectacular performance in Mobile, Alabama, in early February at Senior Bowl practices. Then he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, making my list of risers. He had six interceptions over his final two college seasons. As for the pairing in Indianapolis, the Colts don’t have a No. 1 corner and desperately have to add talent at the position. Luckily they’re in a good spot to do that in this draft.”

2. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Pick No. 15: WR-Brian Thomas (LSU) Source:Getty Wilson’s Analysis: I thought long and hard about going CB here but WR won out. Michael Pittman is WR1 while Alec Pierce is still looking to find his form and Josh Downs is the slot threat. Thomas Jr. is a home run threat who can take some pressure off Pittman.

3. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Jeremiah’s Analysis: I’ll always look to connect the Colts to toolsy prospects. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and he was phenomenal at the Senior Bowl.

4. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Klatt’s Analysis: The Colts were able to keep Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, so the focus should be on defense. Particularly, they should look at corner, and Mitchell has made himself the top corner during the draft process. His testing has backed up his film.

5. The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak: Pick No. 15: CB-Terrion Arnold (Alabama Source:Getty Solak’s Analysis: The Colts re-signed just about everyone this offseason, so the team is largely set. QB Anthony Richardson gets healthy, and you’re in the mix in the AFC South—easy as that. But the Colts’ pass rush last season, which was electric, hid some poor cornerback play on the outside. While Indianapolis has interesting young players at the position already, nobody who has played well enough or been taken with enough draft capital to deter them from Arnold, who moves like an elite CB1. He’s a little undersized, but that’s the only question mark I’ve got.