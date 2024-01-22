2024 First Colts Mock Draft Look: Pass Catchers And Cornerbacks Abundant

INDIANAPOLIS – It is time to start up our Mock Drafts look for 2024.
And the early pegging for the Colts seems to meet Chris Ballard’s needs.
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 25th.
As we do annually, we’ve started to compile mock drafts from the draft pundits with what they are thinking for the Colts at No. 15 overall.
Here is first Mock Draft look for 2024:
1. ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid: Pick No. 15: TE-Brock Bowers (Georgia)Source:Getty
Reid’s Analysis: Coach Shane Steichen did a great job with this Colts team after losing rookie QB Anthony Richardson four games into the season, but the Colts should keep building around him (especially if free agent receiver Michael Pittman Jr. doesn’t return).
2. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson Pick No. 15: WR-Brian Thomas (LSU)Source:Getty
Wilson’s Analysis: Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he’s a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.
3. USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Pick No. 15: CB-Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)Source:Getty
Middlehurst-Schwartz’s Analysis: Indianapolis endured some growing pains from a young secondary this season, but another infusion of young talent might be necessary. McKinstry is a versatile and savvy in coverage, and he would make for a nice pairing with 2023 second-rounder JuJu Brents.
4. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Pick No. 15: CB-Nate Wiggins (Clemson)Source:Getty
Brugler’s Analysis: I would love to see the Colts add LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. here, but they must also improve defensively on the back end — especially in a division with C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence. With his length, short-area suddenness and 4.3 speed, Wiggins has the traits that fit what the organization targets.
5. Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling: Pick No. 15: WR-Keon Coleman (Florida State)Source:Getty
Easterling’s Analysis: Keon Coleman made his presence felt initially as a member of the Michigan State Spartans program but his transfer to Florida State may well be the catalyst of a monster jump in his draft stock. This former two-sport athlete also stands out on the hardwood; his basketball background proving to come in very useful as he “Mosses” defensive backs downfield on the gridiron. Coleman oozes with potential and is only scratching the surface of his potential as one of the most intriguing wide receiver prospects in the country.
6. Sporting News Vinnie Iyer: Pick No. 15: CB-Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)Source:Getty
Iyer’s Analysis: McKinstry has a fluid shutdown game to go with his strong frame and fun name. The Colts desperately need a coverage and playmaking boost outside in their secondary.
7. Mock Draft AnalysisSource:Getty
Mock Draft Totals:
CB-Kool-Aid McKinstry (2)
WR-Keon Coleman (1)
CB-Nate Wiggins (1)
TE-Brock Bowers (1)
WR-Brian Thomas (1)
Bowen’s Analysis: This early makeup of draftees—pass catchers and cornerbacks—largely checks Chris Ballard’s biggest off-season focus for the Colts. “We need to get more explosive” is something Ballard has already mentioned several times for this offseason. And that goes for both sides of the ball. So, wideouts (and Brock Bowers), plus cornerbacks, makes a lot of sense. I’d argue adding an edge rusher could lead to more explosion defensively/limit some of those plays allowed, too. But the scarcity of that position, quality wise, is seen in this draft. Prospect wise, where Bowers gets drafted is going to be fascinating to watch. He’s such a unique tight end, and some offensive coaches will salivate over imagining him in their offense.