2024 Second Colts Mock Draft Look: Quiet On The Wide Receiver Front

INDIANAPOLIS – As we inch closer to the always important NFL Combine, the draft pundits are quiet on the wide receiver front for the Colts.

The Colts hold the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Conversations about this year’s draft class will ramp up surrounding the Combine coming up in two weeks and how that’ll look after teams attack free agency.

Here is our second Mock Draft look for 2024: