Santino Ferrucci’s Confidence At All-Time High Ahead Of Fifth Indy 500

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they are live from the Prime 47 Burger Bash! Here is the list of guests that joined Kevin and Curt on tonight’s show!

Ryan Hunter-Reay What it was like taking a year off from racing The benefits of being with Dreyer Reinbold compared to Andretti Autosport

Santino Ferrucci Starting up front compared to being in the back If an A.J. Foyt car can win the race this season

Benjamin Pederson What it means to be the fastest rookie to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 How he’s approaching the start of the race

James Hinchcliffe What he made of qualifying this weekend How impressed he is that cars keep getting faster and faster Why he’s not confident a Team Penske driver will win the Indianapolis 500

C. Enerson How he felt making the field of 33 What it was like running in race traffic today



Additionally, Kevin and Curt share their thoughts on qualifications from the weekend and share some of the drivers that they feel most confident in when it comes to the winning the race. Finally, Kevin and Curt provide an update on Stefan Wilson along with a prediction as to who could fill in for Stefan.