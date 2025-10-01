Former Raider Kirk Morrison Previews Colts-Raiders!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Colts are officially looking ahead to Week 5 of the NFL season, where a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders awaits.

The Colts will be trying to rebound after an extremely tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams, their first defeat of the season. Meanwhile, the Raiders are trying to right the ship after a 1-3 start that has seen quarterback Geno Smith and their offense struggle with turnovers. The Raiders defense is still formidable with the presence of Maxx Crosby, but this should be a game that the Colts win.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to former NFL player and current Raiders radio analyst Kirk Morrison. Kirk and JMV previewed the Colts-Raiders matchup, discussed the seasons for both squads up to this point, and more! Check out that conversation and others down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!