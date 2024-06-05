Josh Downs Feels More Comfortable in Year Two

As a rookie last season, Josh Downs set the Indianapolis Colts franchise record for receptions in a season by a rookie with 68 catches. In the four games Anthony Richardson played, the former North Carolina Tar Heel hauled in 15 catches for 198 yards.

With Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined until the start of training camp after banging knees with a defensive back during one of the OTA practices, Downs has been able to strengthen his relationship with Richardson.

Downs was the second of three straight drafts where GM Chris Ballard selected a pass catcher within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

2022 – Alec Pierce (2nd round)

2023 – Josh Downs (3rd round)

2024 – Adonai Mitchell (2nd round)

The strength of Pierce and Mitchell is stretching the field vertically. Assuming Richardson stays healthy, Downs could have a massive season because of the middle of the field being open because of the threat of the outside receivers winning down the field.

In college, the 22-year-old averaged 12.1 yards per catch when combining his statistics from his sophomore and junior years. Last year, he averaged 11.3 yards per catch with Gardner Minshew primarily throwing him the football. Even if Richardson misses time, the Colts have a veteran gunslinger in Joe Flacco that can continue pushing the ball down the field like Richardson.

Indianapolis should have high expectations offensively with the investments that they have made. Jonathan Taylor is healthy, Anthony Richardson is getting closer towards 100%, Michael Pittman Jr. should follow up his breakout season with another good year, and Downs is entering year two. That’s not even factoring in Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, or any of the tight ends that could break out.

On Query & Company Wednesday afternoon, Josh Downs discussed how comfortable he is entering year two, revealed that he has a photographic memory, and how competitive training camp should be with wide receivers battling for playing time.

