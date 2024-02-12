Indiana State Sycamores Nationally Ranked for First Time Since 1979

TERRE HAUTE — The Indiana State Sycamores are a nationally ranked basketball team for the first time since 1979.
The AP Top 25 as them slated at 23rd in their most recent rankings. They are also ranked 24th in the latest coach’s poll.
The Sycamores are currently on a 9-game winning streak following their last victory against the Missouri State Bears last Saturday. Their record is 22 – 3 on the season, going 11 – 0 at home.
The last time Indiana State was ranked was when they managed to reach No. 1 in the country with the help of Larry Bird during the 1978-1979 season. They would be the NCAA Tournament runner up that season.
