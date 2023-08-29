NFL Cutdown Day From A Former GM’s Perspective

The dust has finally cleared on cutdown day as teams across the NFL have chopped their rosters down to the required 53 man limit.

For the Colts, the big story of the day is Jonathan Taylor not only still being a Colt, as a trade never materialized, but also the star running back remaining on the PUP list.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN. With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

That means Jonathan Taylor will be ineligible until Week 5. The Fan’s own Kevin Bowen has you covered with full reactions to that and cutdown day here.

We’ve talked nonstop about how the players are impacted around the league due to the drama that cutdown day brings with it. It’s not just a matter of not making a team, in fact it’s much bigger than that.

For some, it marks the end of their NFL dreams. For others, absolute elation for getting to continue their careers. In short, it’s an emotional roller coaster.

But what about the other side of the equation? What about how demanding, stressful, and emotional this day can be on the front office?

Tuesday on Query and Company former NFL Executive of the Year Randy Mueller stopped by to break down exactly what goes into one of the most intense days of the offseason as teams work to trim their roster down to 53.

Over the course of our chat Randy spoke with us about:

how GM’s evaluate certain position groups over others

the task of acquiring depth after the deadline, especially on the O-Line

the Jonathan Taylor situation (this interviewed occurred before JT was kept on the PUP)

how stressful this day is compared to other key NFL dates

his observations on Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young

