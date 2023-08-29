Takeaways From Colts Announcing 53-Man Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have their first 53-man roster of the 2023 season.

With Tuesday’s cut deadline coming and going, the Colts have a 53-man roster, and it’s one that should have a bit of movement in the next 24 hours with waiver claims taking place on Wednesday.

Remember, the Colts are 4th in the waiver priority, so they could be very active in finding some new players this week.

Let’s analyze the Colts 53-man roster to start the 2023 season (in italics means didn’t make 53-man roster, * denotes rookie):

1. Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson* Source:Getty Quarterbacks (3/3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson* Bowen’s Analysis: This was always the thought on the QB cut down. Keeping all 3. The Colts didn’t have a 4th quarterback at any point this offseason, so these 3 (in reverse order as they are listed above) will be the guys in 2023. Ehlinger can dress on game days, and not count against the 46-man game-day dressing roster, thanks to the new “emergency quarterback” rule.

2. Running Backs (6): Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Jason Huntley, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Running Backs (6/3): Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Jason Huntley, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor (staying on PUP list) Bowen’s Analysis : We have our first concrete answer on Jonathan Taylor, but more needs to be revealed (Chris Ballard is scheduled to meet the media on Wednesday afternoon). With Taylor staying on the physically unable to perform list to start this season, he must miss the first 4 games/practice weeks of the season (Jaguars, at Texans, at Ravens, Rams). Taylor can be activated off that list immediately following the 4-week absence. Taylor’s ankle issue will now carry into a 10th month, with his last on-field activity coming back on December 17, 2022. Taylor will still get paid while on the PUP list. So the Colts “soft deadline” of possibly trading Taylor has come and gone. But it’s not like they can’t trade him anytime soon. The NFL trade deadline isn’t until October 31st. Also, in terms of (healthy) running backs on the team, where is Zack Moss at health wise as we are nearing a month into his broken arm?

3. Wide Receivers (11): Josh Downs*, Isaiah McKenzie, D.J. Montgomery, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, James Washington, Juwann Winfree Source:Getty Wide Receivers (11/4): Josh Downs*, Isaiah McKenzie, D.J. Montgomery, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, James Washington, Juwann Winfree Bowen’s Analysis : I never had the Colts pegged for carrying a 6th wideout. That 5th is likely coming from the waiver wire. For me, Mike Strachan didn’t have a great shot at making the 53-man roster due to a lack of special teams impact, not showing up enough in 11-on-11/game settings, a late camp injury and a new offensive staff.

4. Tight Ends (7): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jelani Woods Source:Getty Tight Ends (7/5): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Ricky Seals-Jones (to injured rerseve), Jelani Woods Bowen’s Analysis : While keeping 5 tight ends is a big number, you have a lot of young draft picks among this group. Mo Alie-Cox hangs around after there was some chatter about him staying here with the arrival of Shane Steichen. Is Jelani Woods (hamstring) a candidate to go injured reserve (to return) later in the week? If so, Woods would have to miss at least the first 4 weeks, with the ability to return after that.

5. Offensive Line (13): Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Dan Skipper, Braden Smith Source:Getty Offensive Line (13/9): Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Danny Pinter (heading to injured reserve), Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Dan Skipper, Braden Smith Bowen’s Analysis : Hello, waiver wire? This offensive line room is filled with inexperience among the depth group. Blake Freeland, Carter O’Donnell and Wesley French are 3 depth guys right now and none of them have played a snap in their respective NFL careers. Arlington Hambright hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2020. Danny Pinter is now officially heading to injured reserve with his broken ankle, thus ending his 2023 season.

6. Defensive Line (14): Adetomiwa Adebawore*, McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo*, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart Source:Getty Defensive Line (14/10): Adetomiwa Adebawore*, McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo* (to injured reserve), Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart Bowen’s Analysis : Chris Ballard has never been afraid to keep double-digit defensive linemen, and they do it here. You have 6 defensive tackles, with seemingly no injuries among that bunch, so that could be a waiver wire casualty spot come Wednesday.

7. Linebackers (9): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard Source:Getty Linebackers (9/6): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann (to injured reserve), Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard Bowen’s Analysis : As has been the case under Chris Ballard, cutting this group down hasn’t been too strenuous. Although Cameron McGrone, a Lawrence Central product, can be viewed as a surprise. Granted, the roster spot might have been JoJo Domann’s had he stayed healthy. Will McGrone last past Wednesday’s waiver wire?

8. Cornerbacks (10): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Darius Rush*, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Kevin Toliver II Source:Getty Cornerbacks (10/6): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Chris Lammons (suspended for the first 3 weeks of the season), Kenny Moore II, Darius Rush*, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Kevin Toliver II Bowen’s Analysis : The biggest surprise cut is 5th round pick Darius Rush. He had some rough moments in camp/preseason and struggled staying on the field, but still didn’t see the Colts cutting him here. If the Colts wanted to they could have cut Brown (or one of the veteran defensive tackles and not had them exposed to waivers, whereas Rush could be claimed by another team on Wednesday) and brought him back later in the week. Having been chose No. 138 overall back in April, Rush becomes the 2nd highest Chris Ballard draft pick, in 7 years of his GM tenure, to be cut before the season starts (OT-Zach Banner was cut in 2017 after being picked No. 137 overall). Will we see any waiver wire pursuit for a veteran name given the loads of inexperience in this room?

9. Safeties (7): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo (international roster exemption), Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison, Rodney Thomas II Source:Getty Safeties (7/4): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison, Rodney Thomas II Bowen’s Analysis : Similar to linebacker, there wasn’t too much debate at safety, even though the Colts made some interesting free agent signings in camp (Harrison, a former third-round pick, being one of those).