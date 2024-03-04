The Top 10 Greatest Left Handed QBs in NFL History
It’s evident that left-handed quarterbacks have “left” a notable mark in the history of the National Football League.
Despite being a rarity within the quarterback position, there has been some left-handed quarterbacks that have earned prestigious accolades and recognition, with their performances contributing to the rich history of the NFL.
Ongoing discussions explore the reasons for the rarity of left-handed quarterbacks in the NFL. Especially when building a team around one or choosing to add one on the depth chart.
Who will be the next GREAT left-handed quarterback to crack the top 10 list we have below?
Check out below The Top 10 Greatest Left Handed QBs in NFL History.
1. Steve YoungSource:Getty
Years played: 1985-1999
Teams played for: San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Statistics: 33,124 career passing yards | 232 career passing touchdowns | 43 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: Inducted into the 2005 Pro Football Hall of Fame, two-time NFL MVP, seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, and two-time NFC Offensive Player of the Year and more.
2. Boomer EsiasonSource:Getty
Years played: 1984-1997
Teams played for: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals
Statistics: 37,920 career passing yards | 247 career passing touchdowns | 7 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: one-time NFL Most Valuable Player, one-time NFL Man of the Year, one-time First-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and more.
3. Ken StablerSource:Getty
Years played: 1970-1984
Teams played for: Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Oilers
Statistics: 27,938 career passing yards | 194 career passing touchdowns | 4 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: Inducted into the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame, one-time NFL MVP, one-time super bowl champ, one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and more.
4. Mark BrunellSource:Getty
Years played: 1994-2011
Teams played for: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, New Orlean Saints, and New York Jets
Statistics: 32,072 career passing yards | 184 career passing touchdowns | 15 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: one-time Super Bowl Champ, three-time Pro Bowler.
5. Michael VickSource:Getty
Years played: 2001-2006, 2009-2015
Teams played for: Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers
Statistics: 22,464 career passing yards | 133 career passing touchdowns | 36 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: one-time Super Bowl Champ, four-time Pro Bowler, NFL Comeback Player of the Year
6. Jim ZornSource:Getty
Years played: 1976-1987
Teams played for: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Redskins
Statistics: 21,115 career passing yards | 111 career passing touchdowns | 17 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: AFC Player of the Year
7. Frankie AlbertSource:Getty
Years played: 1946-1952
Teams played for: San Francisco 49ers
Statistics: 10,795 career passing yards | 115 career passing touchdowns | 27 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: one-time Pro Bowler
8. Scottie MitchellSource:n/a
Years played: 1991-2001
Teams played for: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals
Statistics: 15,692 career passing yards | 95 career passing touchdowns | 11 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: N/A
9. Bobby DouglasSource:Getty
Years played: 1969-1978
Teams played for: Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers
Statistics: 6,493 career passing yards | 36 career passing touchdowns | 22 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: N/A
10. Kellen MooreSource:Getty
Years played: 2015
Teams played for: Detroit Lions
Statistics: 779 career passing yards | 4 career passing touchdowns | 0 career rushing touchdowns
Achievements: N/A