Six Funny Facts About Jimmy Butler Who Is In The NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler, who currently plays for the Miami Heat and is known as one of the best two-way players in the league has officially made it to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jimmy’s tenacity on defense and his ability to score from anywhere on the court has been seen to be dangerous for anyone playing the Heat this year.

Jimmy Butler is also known for being a goofball or open to being honest when people ask him questions.