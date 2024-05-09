Listen Live
Meet The Colts 2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Published on May 9, 2024

Arizona v USC

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The typical undrafted free agent making the Colts 53-man roster storyline has quieted down recently, and this year’s UDFA class is particularly small.

But will any of the names below crack the 53-man roster come September?

Meet the seven Colts undrafted free agents in 2024:

1. QB-Kedon Slovis (USC)

Arizona v USC Source:Getty

If you are judging by the start of his college career, many would be stunned to see Slovis eventually go undrafted. Slovis threw for 30 touchdowns and completed 71.9 percent of his passes as a true freshman at USC (with Michael Pittman Jr.). But that success spiraled in the opposite direction his next 4 years, with the last two spent at Pittsburgh and BYU. Slovis did run 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, but you don’t see much creativity in his game from that.

2. QB/WR-Jason Bean (Kansas)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Kansas v UNLV Source:Getty

Unusually, the Colts will have 2 quarterbacks in their undrafted free agent class, with 3 QBs on the roster (Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger). But they are also labeling Bean as a wide receiver, along with quarterback. Bean actually has a direct connection to Chris Ballard, with Cole Ballard (Chris’ son) playing quarterback at Kansas last year. Bean began his college career at North Texas before transferring to Kansas. While Bean lacks ideal size (6-2, 196) and passing consistency (59.2% completion), he can create a bit with his legs. He three 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his 51-game career, while also rushing for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns.

3. RB-Trent Pennix (NC State)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl - NC State vs Kansas State Source:Getty

It is pretty rare to see a RB/TE background for a college product, but you have one in Pennix (6-2, 234). The Colts are listing him as a running back, which has some depth uncertainty behind Jonathan Taylor. Mostly though Pennix has been a receiving RB before making the full transition to tight end. In college. Pennix caught 55 balls for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

4. WR-Xavier White (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech v Brigham Young Source:Getty

The Colts are getting a running back, receiver and a return man college resume from White (5-10, 190). It’ll be interesting to see how he fits, with the Colts finding some position flexibility in last year’s undrafted class, too (RB/WR-Zavier Scott). White compiled over 2,000 all-purpose yards in college, catching 84 balls in the last two seasons, playing more as a receiver.

5. OL-Dalton Tucker (Marshall)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 19 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl - UTSA vs Marshall Source:Getty

At 6-6 and 307, Tucker looks to be more of an interior option at the next level. Tucker, 24, has 22 career starts at right guard, with 5 at right tackle and 3 at left tackle. With how crowded the offensive line room is, plus two draft picks, it’s going to be hard for Tucker to make the team.

6. LB-Craig Young (Kansas)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Kansas v UNLV Source:Getty

Beginning his college career at Ohio State, Young transferred to Kansas and saw his playing time expand. Young had 71 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in his two seasons in the Big 12. Young stands 6-3 and 226 and actually prepped at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne.

7. K-Spencer Shrader (Notre Dame)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State Source:Getty

Known for his big leg, Sharder made 43-63 field goals in college, kicking at South Florida for 4 years and Notre Dame last season. Remember, Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason was at Notre Dame prior to the 2023 season, so he has staff familiarity for background on Shrader

