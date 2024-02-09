1 in 4 people will be placing some kind of bet on the Super Bowl this year. Some of them are regular bets, like who will win the game, but some of them are not so regular. Here are a few of our favorites.
The post Silly Super Bowl Prop Bets appeared first on Country 97.1 HANK FM.
Silly Super Bowl Prop Bets was originally published on hankfm.com
1. The Coin TossSource:Getty
Obviously, the odds here are pretty much 50/50
2. What color will the Gatorade be that gets dumped on the winning coachSource:Getty
Purple Gatorade is currently the favorite because that’s what the Chiefs dumped on Andy Reid last season
3. Length of National AnthemSource:Getty
Last year Chris Stapleton crushed it! But how long will it take Reba this year? Over or Under 90 seconds?
4. How many songs will Usher perform at halftime?Source:Navier Grimes
The current line to bet is Over or Under 8.5 songs
5. Super Bowl CommercialsSource:NFL
Which ad will play first? Doritos or Bud Light? Will we see a dog or a horse first?
6. So many Taylor Swift things
What color will she wear? Will there be a proposal at the game from Travis Kelce… or maybe some else?