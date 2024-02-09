Listen Live
Silly Super Bowl Prop Bets

Published on February 9, 2024

1 in 4 people will be placing some kind of bet on the Super Bowl this year. Some of them are regular bets, like who will win the game, but some of them are not so regular. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. The Coin Toss

The Coin Toss Source:Getty

Obviously, the odds here are pretty much 50/50

2. What color will the Gatorade be that gets dumped on the winning coach

What color will the Gatorade be that gets dumped on the winning coach Source:Getty

Purple Gatorade is currently the favorite because that’s what the Chiefs dumped on Andy Reid last season

3. Length of National Anthem

Length of National Anthem Source:Getty

Last year Chris Stapleton crushed it! But how long will it take Reba this year? Over or Under 90 seconds?  

4. How many songs will Usher perform at halftime?

How many songs will Usher perform at halftime? Source:Navier Grimes

The current line to bet is Over or Under 8.5 songs 

5. Super Bowl Commercials

Super Bowl Commercials Source:NFL

Which ad will play first? Doritos or Bud Light? Will we see a dog or a horse first?

6. So many Taylor Swift things

So many Taylor Swift things

What color will she wear? Will there be a proposal at the game from Travis Kelce… or maybe some else? 

