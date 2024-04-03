Listen Live
Photos of Zach Edey Because "He's Just Tall"

Published on April 3, 2024

Purdue v Grambling State

Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

Photos of Zach Edey Because “He’s Just Tall”

Zach Edey, The back-to-back College Basketball National Player of the Year has made quite the name for himself this college basketball season and has powered a Purdue Boilermakers run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Most conversations about Zach Edey don’t go far without mentioning that he is a 7’4″ 300 pound human being and thats partially why your’e here today.

There has been a phrase thrown around lately about Zach Edey that “he’s just tall” and that is why he is good at basketball.

Well, this all started when Matt Painter was recently asked: You see people that cover the game of basketball and say about Zach Edey that ‘he’s just tall’, what do you think about the people that just look at his size and not his game.

Matt Painter responded by saying:

“They Just Shouldn’t Cover Basketball. Yeah.”

Zach Edey has shown to be an improving player that has became even more dominant in college basketball by not just his size but learning and knowing how to use his size to his advantage. He will go down as one of the best college basketball players to ever do it.

Top 100 Best College Basketball Players Since 2000

We thought we would take advantage of the opportunity of the world focusing on how tall Zach Edey is and collect a few images of him in game action looking absolutely massive on the court.

Take a look for yourself below!

1. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Tennessee v Purdue Source:Getty

2. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Grambling State Source:Getty

3. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Tennessee v Purdue Source:Getty

4. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Allstate Maui Invitiational - Day Three Source:Getty

5. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 22 Allstate Maui Invitational - Purdue v Marquette Source:Getty

6. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Purdue at Indiana Source:Getty

7. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Rutgers Source:Getty

8. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Northwestern v Purdue Source:Getty

9. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Grambling v Purdue Source:Getty

10. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Grambling v Purdue Source:Getty

11. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Northwestern v Purdue Source:Getty

12. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Allstate Maui Invitiational - Day Two Source:Getty

13. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Jacksonville v Purdue Source:Getty

14. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Wisconsin v Purdue Source:Getty

15. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Ohio State Source:Getty

16. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Ohio State Source:Getty

17. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Wisconsin v Purdue Source:Getty

18. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Indiana Source:Getty

19. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Zach Edey (C) of the Purdue Boilermakers in action against... Source:Getty

20. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Minnesota v Purdue Source:Getty

21. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Purdue v Ohio State Source:Getty

22. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Purdue at Illinois Source:Getty

23. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Michigan State v Purdue Source:Getty

24. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Grambling v Purdue Source:Getty

25. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Men's Championship First Round - Grambling State vs Purdue Source:Getty

26. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Men's Championship First Round - Grambling State vs Purdue Source:Getty

27. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Utah State v Purdue Source:Getty

28. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Utah State v Purdue Source:Getty

29. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Grambling State v Purdue Source:Getty

30. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Gonzaga v Purdue Source:Getty

31. Photos of Zach Edey Because He Is “Just Tall”

Gonzaga v Purdue Source:Getty

Purdue v Grambling State 31 items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Photos of Zach Edey Because “He’s Just Tall”

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Grover Stewart Never Thought He Was Leaving Colts

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Native Makes Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
News  |  Nick Cottongim

Chiefs Wide Receiver Wanted By Dallas Police After Major Car Accident

AMFOOT-GER-NFL-COLTS-PATRIOTS
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Continue To Bring Back Own With Julian Blackmon Returning

Quick Links

Legal

