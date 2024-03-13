Listen Live

Top 100 Best College Basketball Players Since 2000

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Davidson v Kansas

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Top 100 Best College Basketball Players Since 2000

The best college basketball players since 2000 have provided fans with some of the most entertaining moments in the sport.

From multi-year stars like Steph Curry to one-year sensations like Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis, these players have left a lasting impact on the game.

A lot of them have even had successful careers in the NBA.

The excitement of watching their skill, determination, and passion on the court captivated audiences and contributed to the rich history of college basketball.

Let’s take a look at the Top 100 College Basketball Players Since 2000 below.

1. Carmelo Anthony – Syracuse

NCAA Basketball Covers - Syracuse Orangemen Carmelo Anthony - National Champions - April 14, 2003 Source:Getty

2. Anthony Davis – Kentucky

Vanderbilt v Kentucky Source:Getty

3. Kevin Durant – Texas

Basketball - NCAA - Big 12 Tournament - Texas vs. Oklahoma State Source:Getty

4. Zion Williamson – Duke

Duke University vs Virginia Tech University, 2019 NCAA East Regional Semifinals Source:Getty

5. Kemba Walker – UConn

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

6. Jalen Brunson – Villanova

Penn Quakers v Villanova Wildcats Source:Getty

7. Blake Griffin – Oklahoma

NCAA BASKETBALL: JAN 05 Maryland Eastern Shore at Oklahoma Source:Getty

8. Jay Williams – Duke

Jason Williams stands on the court Source:Getty

9. Tyler Hansbrough – North Carolina

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 19 NCAA Tournament - Radford v North Carolina Source:Getty

10. Jimmer Fredette – BYU

BYU v Gonzaga Source:Getty

11. Stephen Curry – Davidson

Davidson v Kansas Source:Getty

12. Emeka Okafor – UConn

2004 NCAA Championship: UConn v Georgia Tech Source:Getty

13. Greg Oden – Ohio State

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: Michigan v Ohio State Source:Getty

14. J.J. Redick – Duke

Duke J.J. Redick Source:Getty

15. Trae Young – Oklahoma

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Source:Getty

16. Michael Beasley – Kansas State

Basketball - NCAA - Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Source:Getty

17. Dwyane Wade – Marquette

Marquette Dwyane Wade, 2002 Coaches vs Cancer Classic Source:Getty

18. Doug McDermott – Creighton

Big East Conference Basketball Tournament. Madison Square Garden. New York. USA Source:Getty

19. Adam Morrison – Gonzaga

Indiana Hoosiers v Gonzaga Bulldogs Source:Getty

20. Juan Dixon – Maryland

Princeton v Maryland Source:Getty

21. John Wall – Kentucky

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 18 Men's Basketball Championship - First Round - Kentucky v East Tennessee State Source:Getty

22. Shane Battier – Duke

Duke v Maryland Source:Getty

23. Mario Chalmers – Kansas

Villanova v Kansas Source:Getty

24. Trey Burke – Michigan

University of Michigan vs Syracuse University, 2013 NCAA National Semifinals Source:Getty

25. Frank Kaminsky – Wisconsin

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 28 Div I Men's Championship - Elite Eight - Arizona v Wisconsin Source:Getty

26. Buddy Heild – Oklahoma

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Oklahoma at TCU Source:Getty

27. Shabazz Napier – UConn

2014 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship, East Regional at Madison Square Garden, New York Source:Getty

28. Evan Turner – Ohio State

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 13 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament - Illinois v Ohio State Source:Getty

29. Jameer Nelson – St. Joseph

Texas Tech v St Joes Source:Getty

30. Ty Lawson – North Carolina

University of North Carolina vs Michigan State University, 2009 NCAA National Championship Source:Getty

31. Chris Paul – Wake Forest

Wake Forest Chris Paul Source:Getty

32. Draymond Green – Michigan State

Michigan State v Penn State Source:Getty

33. Jahlil Okafor – Duke

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 07 Duke at North Carolina Source:Getty

34. Gerry McNamara – Syracuse

Syracuse v Boston College Source:Getty

35. Kyle Singler – Duke

NCAA BASKETBALL: NOV 14 Miami (Ohio) at Duke Source:Getty

36. Al Horford – Florida

Florida Gators v Villanova Wildcats Source:Getty

37. Joakim Noah – Florida

Florida Gators v UCLA Bruins Source:Getty

38. Drew Timme – Gonzaga

NCAA Second Round TCU v GONZAGA Source:Getty

39. Luka Garza – Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Big Ten Tournament - Wisconsin v Iowa Source:Getty

40. Carlos Boozer – Duke

Carlos Boozer runs down the court Source:Getty

41. Kevin Love – UCLA

Basketball - NCAA - Stanford vs. UCLA Source:Getty

42. Shelden Williams – Duke

Duke Shelden Williams and Coach Mike Krzyzewski, 2006 ACC Championship Source:Getty

43. Caron Butler – UConn

Connecticut v Maryland Source:Getty

44. Andrew Bogut – Utah

Utah Andrew Bogut... Source:Getty

45. Jared Sullinger – Ohio State

NCAA Basketball Tournament - Gonzaga v Ohio State Source:Getty

46. Deandre Ayton – Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 PAC-12 Tournament - USC v Arizona Source:Getty

47. Obi Toppin – Dayton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Dayton at Rhode Island Source:Getty

48. Tyler Zeller – North Carolina

Basketball - NCAA - North Carolina vs. Duke Source:Getty

49. Gordon Hayward – Butler

NCAA Championship Game: Butler v Duke Source:Getty

50. Hasheem Thabeet – UConn

NCAA Final Four: Michigan State Spartans v Connecticut Huskies Source:Getty

51. Marvin Bagley III – Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 Syracuse at Duke Source:Getty

52. David West – Xavier

Xavier v George Washington Source:Getty

53. Sean May – North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels v Illinois Fighting Illini Source:Getty

54. Josh Hart – Villanova

NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 13 La Salle at Villanova Source:Getty

55. Arron Afflalo – UCLA

UCLA Arron Afflalo... Source:Getty

56. Devonte Graham – Kansas

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Big 12 Championship - Kansas v TCU Source:Getty

57. Ben Gordon – UConn

Ben Gordon looks to pass Source:Getty

58. Grant Williams – Tennessee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Tennessee at Texas A&M Source:Getty

59. Luke Harangody – Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame vs University of Connecticut Source:Getty

60. Sherron Collins – Kansas

Northern Iowa v Kansas Source:Getty

61. DeMarcus Cousins – Kentucky

Cornell v Kentucky Source:Getty

62. Patrick Patterson – Kentucky

SEC Basketball Tournament - Tennessee v Kentucky Source:Getty

63. De’Aaron Fox – Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 SEC Tournament - Kentucky v Arkansas Source:Getty

64. Julius Randle – Kentucky

University of Kentucky vs Transylvania University Source:Getty

65. Jared Dudley – Boston College

Montana Grizzlies v Boston College Eagles Source:Getty

66. Marcus Smart – Oklahoma State

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Big 12 Basketball Championship - Oklahoma State v Texas Tech Source:Getty

67. Ja Morant – Murray State

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 21 Div I Men's Championship - First Round - Marquette v Murray State Source:Getty

68. Brandon Roy – Washington

Washington Huskies v Oregon Ducks Source:Getty

69. Tayshaun Prince – Kentucky

Tayshaun Prince stands on the court Source:Getty

70. Russ Smith – Louisville

Big East Basketball Tournament - Syracuse v Louisville Source:Getty

71. Lonzo Ball – UCLA

NCAA BASKETBALL: NOV 01 Master's at UCLA Source:Getty

72. Matt Howard – Butler

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

73. Jalen Suggs – Gonzaga

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 WCC Tournament - BYU v Gonzaga Source:Getty

74. Ben Simmons – LSU

LSU v Arkansas Source:Getty

75. Victor Oladipo – Indiana

NCAA BASKETBALL: JAN 27 Illinois at Indiana Source:Getty

76. Carsen Edwards – Purdue

Purdue v Maryland Source:Getty

77. Russell Westbrook – UCLA

USC v UCLA Source:Getty

78. Rudy Gay – UConn

Basketball - NCAA - Syracuse vs. Conneticut Source:Getty

79. DeJuan Bair – Pittsburgh

West Virginia Mountaineers v Pittsburgh Panthers Source:Getty

80. Malcolm Brogdon – Virginia

California v Virginia Source:Getty

81. C.J. McCollum – Lehigh

Lehigh v Kansas Source:Getty

82. Nick Collison – Kansas

Kansas Nick Collison, 2003 NCAA National Championship Source:Getty

83. Andrew Wiggins – Kansas

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Big 12 Basketball Championship - Kansas v Iowa State Source:Getty

84. Derrick Rose – Memphis

University of Memphis Derrick Rose and Coach John Calipari Source:Getty

85. Denzel Valentine – Michigan State

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Big Ten Tournament - Ohio State v Michigan State Source:Getty

86. Jayson Tatum – Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 08 ACC Tournament - Duke v Clemson Source:Getty

87. Jared Butler – Baylor

Baylor v Texas Tech Source:Getty

88. Cade Cunningham – Oklahoma State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Source:Getty

89. Paolo Banchero – Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 ACC Tournament - Duke v Miami Source:Getty

90. Collin Sexton – Alabama

Alabama v Arizona Source:Getty

91. Fred VanFleet – Wichita State

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 19 Div I Men's Championship - Second Round - Miami v Wichita State Source:Getty

92. Drew Gooden – Kansas

University of Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats Source:Getty

93. Paul Millsap – Louisiana Tech

Paul Millsap top 100 college players since the year 2000 Source:LA Tech Athletics

94. Grayson Allen – Duke

NCAA BASKETBALL: NOV 11 Marist at Duke Source:Getty

95. Markus Howard – Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 29 Seton Hall at Marquette Source:Getty

96. Anthony Edwards – Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 Georgia at LSU Source:Getty

97. Frank Mason III – Kansas

NCAA BASKETBALL: JAN 28 Kansas at TCU Source:Getty

98. Jabari Parker – Duke

Duke University vs University of Michigan Source:Getty

99. Karl-Anthony Towns – Kentucky

NCAA BASKETBALL: APR 04 Div I Men's Championship - Final Four - Wisconsin v Kentucky Source:Getty

100. Willie Cauley-Stein – Kentucky

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 14 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - LSU v Kentucky Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Sports

Updating Colts Free Agents Additions And Departures

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Colts Looking For New Backup Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Sports

Colts Make First Outside Free Agent Signing In Raekwon Davis

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

With Minshew Gone, Who Will Be The Colts New Backup QB?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

List Of NFL’s Top 2024 Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Sports

Colts Ink Michael Pittman Jr. To Contract Extension

NFL: DEC 16 Steelers at Colts
Kevin's Corner

Ranking The Colts 2024 Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Sports

Colts Re-Signing Veteran Cornerback Kenny Moore II

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close