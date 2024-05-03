Pacers vs Knicks Round 2 Playoff Schedule Released

Pacers vs Knicks Playoff Schedule Released

The Indiana Pacers secured a thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6, marking their first playoff series win after a decade-long wait.

Led by standout performances from McConnell and Toppin, the Pacers dominated with a convincing 120-98 win, showcasing their strength and determination on the court.

This historic win has reignited the team’s postseason ambitions and set the stage for an exciting next chapter.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are now positioned to face off against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The matchup between the Pacers and the Knicks carries a rich history steeped in intense competition and memorable moments.

Both teams boast a legacy of fierce rivalry and hard-fought battles on the basketball court, making this upcoming showdown a clash of titans.

As the Pacers gear up to take on the Knicks, fans can expect a high-stakes series filled with passion, skill, and the relentless pursuit of victory.

Check out below the full Pacers vs Knicks Series Playoff Schedule.