Listen Live
Sports

Pacers vs Knicks Round 2 Playoff Schedule Released

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

Pacers vs Knicks Playoff Schedule Released

The Indiana Pacers secured a thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6, marking their first playoff series win after a decade-long wait.

Led by standout performances from McConnell and Toppin, the Pacers dominated with a convincing 120-98 win, showcasing their strength and determination on the court.

This historic win has reignited the team’s postseason ambitions and set the stage for an exciting next chapter.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are now positioned to face off against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The matchup between the Pacers and the Knicks carries a rich history steeped in intense competition and memorable moments.

Both teams boast a legacy of fierce rivalry and hard-fought battles on the basketball court, making this upcoming showdown a clash of titans.

As the Pacers gear up to take on the Knicks, fans can expect a high-stakes series filled with passion, skill, and the relentless pursuit of victory.

Check out below the full Pacers vs Knicks Series Playoff Schedule.

1. Game 1 | At Knicks | Monday May 6th | 7:30PM | TNT

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

2. Game 2 | At Knicks | Wednesday May 8th | 8:00PM | TNT

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

3. Game 3 | At Pacers | Friday May 10th | 7:00PM | ESPN

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

4. Game 4 | At Pacers | Sunday May 12th | 3:30PM | ABC

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

5. Game 5 | At Knicks | TBA

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

6. Game 6 | At Pacers | TBA

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

7. Game 7 | At Knicks | TBA

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

Trending
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington 10 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Draft

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts 7 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft 9 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Review Of Colts 2024 NFL Draft Picks

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close