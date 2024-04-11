Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA

The Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season schedule in the WNBA consists of 40 games this year.

36 of their games are set to be nationally broadcasted with the anticipation of Caitlin Clark being selected #1 overall in the WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever.

Key matchups include games against teams like Chicago, New York, Washington, and Connecticut in June.

The schedule is packed with televised games on major networks like ESPN and CBS, offering fans ample opportunities to catch the team in action.

The Fever will kick off their season with an away game against the Connecticut Suns on May 14th at 7:30PM.

providing an exciting lineup for fans to look forward to. For specific game times, TV listings, ticket information, and more details, fans can refer to the Indiana Fever’s official site.

Take a look at the Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season Schedule below!