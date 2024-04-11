Listen Live
Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA

Published on April 11, 2024

Indiana Fever 2024 regular season schedule for the WNBA

The Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season schedule in the WNBA consists of 40 games this year.

36 of their games are set to be nationally broadcasted with the anticipation of Caitlin Clark being selected #1 overall in the WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever.

Key matchups include games against teams like Chicago, New York, Washington, and Connecticut in June.

The schedule is packed with televised games on major networks like ESPN and CBS, offering fans ample opportunities to catch the team in action.

The Fever will kick off their season with an away game against the Connecticut Suns on May 14th at 7:30PM.

providing an exciting lineup for fans to look forward to. For specific game times, TV listings, ticket information, and more details, fans can refer to the Indiana Fever’s official site.

Take a look at the Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season Schedule below!

1. Away | Connecticut Suns | May 14th | 7:30PM

WNBA: SEP 29 Playoffs Semi-Finals New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

2. Home | New York Liberty | May 16th | 7PM

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

3. Away | New York Liberty | May 18th | 1PM

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

4. Home | Connecticut Sun | May 20th | 7PM

WNBA: AUG 25 Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

5. Away | Seattle Storm | May 22nd | 10PM

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

6. Away | Los Angeles Sparks | May 24th | 10PM

Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty Source:Getty

7. Away | Las Vegas Aces | May 25th | 9PM

WNBA: OCT 18 WNBA Finals - Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty Source:Getty

8. Home | Los Angeles Sparks | May 28th | 7PM

WNBA: SEP 05 Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

9. Home | Seattle Storm | May 30th | 7PM

Seattle Storm v New York Liberty Source:Getty

10. Home | Chicago Sky | June 1st | 1PM

Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Game One Source:Getty

11. Away | New York Liberty | June 2nd | 7PM

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

12. Away | Washington Mystics | June 7th | 7:30PM

WNBA: JUN 18 Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

13. Away | Connecticut Sun | June 10th | 7PM

WNBA: SEP 29 Playoffs Semi-Finals New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

14. Home | Atlanta Dream | June 13th | 7PM

Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

15. Home | Chicago Sky | June 16th | 12PM

Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Game One Source:Getty

16. Home | Washington Mystics | June 19th | 7PM

WNBA: Washington Mystics vs the Chicago Sky Source:Getty

17. Away | Atlanta Dream | June 21st | 7:30PM

Atlanta Dream v New York Liberty Source:Getty

18. Away | Chicago Sky | June 23rd | 6PM

Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

19. Away | Seattle Storm | June 27th | 10PM

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

20. Away | Phoenix Mercury | June 30th | 3PM

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

21. Away | Las Vegas Aces | July 2nd | 9:30PM

Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

22. Home | New York Liberty | July 6th | 1PM

WNBA: OCT 01 Playoffs Semifinals New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

23. Home | Washington Mystics | July 10th | 12PM

WNBA: JUN 18 Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

24. Home | Phoenix Mercury | July 12th | 7:30PM

Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

25. Away | Minnesota Lynx | July 14th | 4PM

Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics Source:Getty

26. Away | Dallas WIngs | July 17th | 7:30PM

WNBA: AUG 18 Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

27. Home | Phoenix Mercury | August 16th | 7:30PM

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

28. Home | Seattle Storm | August 18th | 3:30PM

Seattle Storm v New York Liberty Source:Getty

29. Away | Minnesota Lynx | August 24th | 8PM

WNBA: SEP 17 Playoffs First Round Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

30. Away | Atlanta Dream | August 26th | 7:30PM

WNBA: JUN 28 Commissioner's Cup - Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics Source:Getty

31. Home | Connecticut Sun | August 28th | 7PM

WNBA: AUG 24 New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

32. Away | Chicago Sky | August 30th | 7:30PM

WNBA All-Star Game Source:Getty

33. Away | Dallas Wings | September 1st | 4PM

Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky Source:Getty

34. Home | Los Angeles Sparks | September 4th | 7PM

Washington Mystics v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

35. Home | Minnesota Lynx | September 6th | 7:30PM

Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm Source:Getty

36. Home | Atlanta Dream | September 8th | 4PM

WNBA: JUN 12 Dream at Mystics Source:Getty

37. Home | Las Vegas Aces | September 11th | 7PM

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

38. Home | Las Vegas Aces | September 13th | 3PM

2023 WNBA All-Star Friday Source:Getty

39. Home | Dallas Wings | September 15th | 3PM

Dallas Wings v Seattle Storm Source:Getty

40. Away | Washington Mystics | September 19th | 7PM

WNBA: AUG 23 Fever at Mystics Source:Getty

