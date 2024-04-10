Listen Live
Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa

Published on April 10, 2024

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four

Source: Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos / Getty

Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa

Caitlin Clark, the standout basketball star from Iowa, has had a season filled with thrill and record-breaking performances.

Clark made headlines by breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, a feat untouched for over 50 years.

She shattered records in various categories, including becoming the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers. Notably, Clark is the first Division-I player to achieve 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career, showcasing her exceptional versatility and impact on the court.

Throughout the season, Clark consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable skills, posting high-scoring games and leading her team with exceptional playmaking abilities.

Her influence extended beyond statistics, as she drew record viewership during the championship game, attracting nearly 19 million viewers and turbocharging the surge of interest in women’s sports.

Despite falling short of a national championship, Clark’s legacy remains profound, as she not only dominated on the court but also played a pivotal role in growing the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

1. Won second consecutive Wooden Award

Ohio State v Iowa Source:Getty

2. Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament points

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

3. Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

4. Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a row

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

5. Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a row

Ohio State v Iowa Source:Getty

6. Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I history

Ohio State v Iowa Source:Getty

7. Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games

Ohio State v Iowa Source:Getty

8. Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament history

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Iowa vs Nebraska Source:Getty

9. Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament history

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Team vs Team Source:Getty

10. Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament history

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Team vs Team Source:Getty

11. Achieved most points in single season in Division I women’s history

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Iowa City Source:Getty

12. Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Iowa City Source:Getty

13. Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 23 Div I Women's Championship First Round - Iowa vs Holy Cross Source:Getty

14. Became the first Division I women’s player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Iowa City Source:Getty

15. Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional Source:Getty

16. Named first-team All-Big Ten

Colorado v Iowa Source:Getty

17. Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 23 Div I Women's Championship First Round - Iowa vs Holy Cross Source:Getty

18. Became all-time NCAA Division I men’s and women’s scoring leader

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional Source:Getty

19. Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Source:Getty

20. Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointers

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

21. Became all-time leader in points among major women’s college basketball players

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional Source:Getty

22. Broke Iowa’s single-game scoring record

Iowa v Virginia Tech Source:Getty

23. Became Division I women’s career scoring leader

Iowa v Virginia Tech Source:Getty

24. Broke Big Ten all-time scoring record

Iowa v Rutgers Source:Getty

25. Became Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Iowa City Source:Getty

26. • Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSU

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional Source:Getty

27. Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons

Michigan v Iowa Source:Getty

28. Became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa Source:Getty

29. Unanimous AP preseason All-America selection

Iowa v Virginia Tech Source:Getty

30. Named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year

Drake v Iowa Source:Getty

