INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 games this upcoming season on the WNBA’s national broadcast and streaming partners. The Fever, expected to draft Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday night, will play eight times across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. 2 more games are slated for CBS.

The team plays also will appear eight times on ION. In addition, Indiana will be highlighted 13 times on NBA TV, four times on Prime Video, and once on CBS Sports Network.

The post Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised was originally published on wibc.com