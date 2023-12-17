Hits And Misses: Nick Cross Has Finest NFL Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

In overcoming a 13-0 deficit with a 30-point run to end the game, you do have some bad to go with plenty of Colts good in Week 15.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-6) getting a massive win over the Steelers (7-7)?