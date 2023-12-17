Hits And Misses: Nick Cross Has Finest NFL Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
In overcoming a 13-0 deficit with a 30-point run to end the game, you do have some bad to go with plenty of Colts good in Week 15.
What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-6) getting a massive win over the Steelers (7-7)?
Nick Cross
Nick Cross: While the final score might not show it, let’s not forget about Nick Cross’ best play of his young NFL career. It was Cross going up against Steelers wideout George Pickens to snatch away a 50/50 opportunity down the field on Saturday, at a time in which the Steelers were looking to get their lead back to two scores. While Pickens excels in these situations, it was Cross climbing the ladder to come down with a huge turnover, which helped the Colts continue to turn things around in the second quarter. Cross is starting to play a good amount in splitting reps with Rodney Thomas II.
Run Blocking
Run Blocking: Just watch the tape of how the Colts routinely re-set the offensive line in the run game on Saturday. Per Tru Media, Colts running backs had more than 4 yards per rush before being contacted. That’s an astronomical number, and a huge indicator of dominance in the trench game. The Colts imposed their will in the run game against the Steelers, no matter who was carrying the football.
Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew: This was easily Gardner Minshew’s finest game of the season. He was accurate, took some (needed) on-target shots down the field, extended a few plays in big moments and stayed away from turnover worthy plays. This was Minshew at his best, and much needed with all the injuries around him. What a big-time performance from Minshew, on a day when the Colts needed to win because of their quarterback.
Matt Gay/Special Teams
Matt Gay/Special Teams: The Colts don’t have the answers on Matt Gay missing 4 kicks (3 inside of 45 yards) in the last two weeks. Gay seemed to have a case of missing it to the left before doinking one off the right upright late on Saturday. Along with Gay’s decent struggles, the Colts overcame kick (cover) and punt coverage (blocking) problems against the Steelers. This was a really poor game for the Indy special teams unit.
Rookie Cornerbacks
Rookie Cornerbacks: Both Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents had some rookie moments on Saturday. That included in coverage, in communication and in the penalty department. Fortunately for the Colts, Mitch Trubisky had enough inaccuracy to keep from testing the young cornerback room all four quarters. Brents played every defensive snap but two in his first game back in neatly two months.