Buddy Hield Traded To The Philadelphia 76ers

There it is. The trade that has been speculated across the NBA for quite some time comes on the day of the NBA trade deadline.

The #Sixers got Buddy Heild from the Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, Toronto 2nd 2024, Portland 2nd 2029, Clipped 2nd 2029 and $1.5M in cash, according to a Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hield has been included in trade rumors since September when the Pacers and Hield began discussing finding the 31-year-old a potential trade to another team after extension talks stalled.

Hield is in the last year of a four-year contract, earning $19.2 million this season.

He joined the Pacers during the 2021-22 season in the Tyrese Haliburton trade from the Sacramento Kings.

Buddy Hield emerged as a positive veteran leader and productive running mate alongside Haliburton.

Hield is averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

