2024 Fourth Colts Mock Draft Look: One Player Above The Rest

INDIANAPOLIS – Mock Draft season is alive and well with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away.

It’s one position, and one player, standing above the rest as the Colts get ready for their 15th overall pick coming on Thursday, April 25th.

Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2024:

1. ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Kiper’s Analysis: “Cornerback is the Colts’ biggest need, so this is a good combo of need and best prospect available. This might be a spot to watch if Bowers falls, though.”

2. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman Pick No. 15: CB-Terrion Arnold (Alabama) Source:Getty Feldman’s Analysis: “The Colts need help at corner, and the hope was that Mitchell would still be on the board, but he’s gone. Arnold emerged as a star this year and was the corner rival coaches feared most on the Tide — not Kool-Aid McKinstry, who garnered more hype. McKinstry is a very good and savvy corner, but Arnold really blossomed in 2023, with five interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Arnold (6 feet, 190 pounds) is the more athletic of the two Tide corners, but he didn’t display the same kind of wheels that Mitchell did at the combine, running a 4.50 40. He did jump 37 inches and went 10-9 in the broad jump. Then, at his pro day, he ran an impressive 6.65 in the 3-cone.”

3. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Wilson’s Analysis: WR could be a target here, for sure, and while the Colts like their young CBs, Quinyon Mitchell will be CB1 on many teams’ board. So, to get him in the middle of the first round would be a steal.

4. Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Pick No. 15: CB-Nate Wiggins (Clemson) Source:Getty Iyer’s Analysis: The Colts brought back Kenny Moore and he needs some speedy downfield coverage in the secondary. They might think about adding more offense, but corner fills a key need and is the better value here.

5. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: Pick No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) Source:Getty Reuter’s Analysis: Mitchell’s performance during Senior Bowl practices backed up his quickness and ability to play the ball, which showed on film, while his combine workout potentially cemented his spot in the top half of the first round.