Who Has The Best Chance To Win The Open Championship?

The arrival of mid-July brings with it golf’s final major: The Open Championship or the British Open as it’s sometimes referred to here in the US.

For many casual sports fans, this event marks the last must watch (regardless of watching from Thursday-Sunday or just for the back nine on a lazy Sunday afternoon) golf event of the year. (Though it is a Ryder Cup year, so I’m sure things will swing back around a bit in September).

The 151st edition of golf’s oldest tournament carries with it plenty of storylines from Rory McIlroy looking to win his second Open at the same course, Royal Liverpool, he captured his first in 2014 to Cameron Smith looking to make it back-to-back Open titles.

There’s also the ongoing 31-year drought since the last time an Englishman won The Open and whether or not that could finally end this year.

Of course, the biggest question for most of the sports world (especially those that like to place some bets) is which golfer should I bet on?

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show Will Haskett of PGA Tour Radio joined The Fan Midday Show to break down everything we need to know heading into the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, including who has the best chance to win the final major of the year.

Check out our full conversation with Will Haskett below

