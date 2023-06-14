Colts Minicamp Notebook Day 2: Camp Ends With Another Uneven Passing Day

INDIANAPOLIS –.Thanks to backup offensive tackle Matthew Vanderslice and defensive tackle Jamal Woods catching back-to-back punts from the jugs machine on Wednesday afternoon, the Colts are done for with their spring offseason program.

Shane Steichen was willing to let 6 big fellas get a crack at the jugs machine, needed to see 2 clean catches before calling camp. It took just two reps before the horn blew to end camp a day early.

That makes for a 2-day Colts minicamp and now a 6-week break until training camp starts at Grand Park.

Here are some takeaways from the Colts final day of minicamp:

It was another shaky day from the Colts passing offense. Even Shane Steichen offered a “we need to be better” when asked about the passing offense this week. Gardner Minshew went 1-of-3 in his starting period with the first unit. Anthony Richardson was 2-of-5 on the day, going 1-of-3 with his time with the starters. If you add in the Tuesday session, these two quarterbacks went 5-of-20 in the 11-on-11 work in the two minicamp practices. We should note Steichen said this week involved some “unscripted” periods for the offense, which is obviously not something you’ll see during the season. And the 20 total attempts was a small sample size of work, but it’s the sample size we have to go off of to end the spring offseason program. Again, this part of the offense will have tons of eyes on it when camp rolls around. Issues in creating separation, accurate throws and timing were there in both of these practices.

Based off what we saw this week, Gardner Minshew is likely to be the initial ‘starter’ when camp opens in late July. But Richardson and Minshew split starting reps again on Wednesday, both getting 4 plays in 11-on-11 periods with the starters. How long will this split occur once camp moves into the month of August? Will we see Richardson get any time with the starters in leading off the 11-on-11 sessions of practice?

What’s the role for second-year safety Nick Cross in 2023? Cross popped up on Wednesday when he was in position for a pass break up on a deep ball attempt for Anthony Richardson. On the ‘in-pencil’ depth chart leaving the spring, it’s Rodney Thomas II at free safety and Julian Blackmon at strong safety. Is Cross going to push Blackmon at all in camp?

Speaking of the secondary, the Wednesday highlight was a Dallis Flowers interception off Gardner Minshew during a 7-on-7 period. It’s too early to put Flowers down in sharpie as a starting outside corner, but of all the names in that CB group, he’s the most likely starter to still be there Week 1. Flowers hadn’t played a defensive snap in the NFL until last December. Now, he’s a favorite to be a full-time starter.

The best play of Wednesday’s minicamp practice was second-year safety Trevor Denbow making a one-handed interception, with his left hand, off Sam Ehlinger. It was an amazing play the 2022 undrafted free agent out of SMU.

Rookie safety Daniel Scott will not play in 2023, with a reported torn ACL. The Colts placed Scott, a 5th round pick out of Cal, on injured reserve following Wednesday’s practice. Scott had been watching each of the last two practices from the sideline.

Shane Steichen didn’t have any update on Isaiah Rodgers Sr., when asked if there was anything new on the gambling violation of the third-year cornerback.

Couple of injury updates on Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Michael Pittman (hip), with neither participating in the OTAs/minicamp this spring. Taylor says it is a goal to be ready for Day 1 of training camp. He is rehabbing an off-season ankle surgery after he battled an injury there last season. Pittman wasn’t as committed to a public goal on Wednesday. He didn’t reveal any timetable when asked about his hope to be ready for the start of camp. Pittman said this hip ailment is something he played through last season. Speaking of Taylor, we will have more on his thoughts about the pending contract extension for him. He has expressed a definite desire to be with the Colts long-term, saying the ball is in the Colts court to see his value.

Among the Colts watching on Wednesday: P-Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles), WR-Josh Downs (knee), WR-Michael Pittman (hip), RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle), CB-Isaiah Rodgers Sr., LB-Shaquille Leonard (back), , TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Drew Ogletree (knee), TE-Will Mallory (foot), CB-JuJu Brents (wrist), CB-Darius Rush (hamstring), S-Daniel Scott, RB-Zack Moss (personal), OT-Jake Witt (personal).

With the names above sitting out, the Colts starting offense on Wednesday was: QB-Gardner Minshew, RB-Jake Funk, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, WR-Ashton Dulin, WR-Alec Pierce, TE-Kylen Granson, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT-Braden Smith. The starting defense: DE-Kwity Paye, DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-DeForest Buckner, DT-Grover Stewart, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-E.J. Speed, CB-Grant Stuard, CB-Kenny Moore, CB-Dallis Flowers, S-Julian Blackmon, S-Rodney Thomas.