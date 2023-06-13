Colts Minicamp Notebook Day 1: Ugly Passing Offense Day

INDIANAPOLIS –.The final week of the Colts offseason program is here.

Tuesday was the first of a 3-day (mandatory) minicamp for the Colts as they wrap up their 9-week program under Shane Steichen.

Here are some takeaways from the Colts first day of minicamp:

Let’s start with the reps from Tuesday. Gardner Minshew was again the ‘starter’ but it was Anthony Richardson getting more overall reps on the day. Minshew led just one 11-on-11 period—the first one of the afternoon—taking all 4 reps with the starters. Richardson had 4 reps with the second unit, and then 4 plays with the starters. So, both QBs had 4 reps with the first unit. And then Richardson had an extra session, albeit with the second unit. With the start of minicamp, the next 15-20 Colts practices are expected to be open to the media, so monitoring how these reps flow into camp will take on more credence.

Now, as far as the passing game on Tuesday, it was bad. Honestly, it looked like last year’s passing offense. Gardner Minshew went 0-for-4, with drops from Malik Turner and Ashton Dulin. Anthony Richardson was 2-of-8 on the day. It was an ugly day of work for the passing offense, easily the most that aspect has struggled in the spring. You had issues in timing, creating separation, drops and some errant throws, too. Both QBs were better in the 7-on-7 session, with Minshew again ‘starting.’ But the 11-on-11 portion looked like a passing offense with two new quarterbacks, and many of the frontline guys watching from the sideline. It was a strong day of contesting passes from the youthful secondary.

It should be noted Richardson’s initial reps with the second unit, included working behind the backup offensive line, but he did have Alec Pierce and Mo Alie-Cox working with him. Richardson’s best ball of the day was a second level throw to Alie-Cox, but the veteran tight end couldn’t haul in the fingertip grab. This was 1 of 3 drops on Tuesday (1 with Richardson, 2 with Minshew).

While several of the Colts draft picks have been out due to injury this spring, a couple Day 3 guys stood out on Tuesday. Seventh-round corner Jaylon Jones got his hands on several pass attempts from his outside corner position. With all the corner questions, Jones is getting an opportunity to try and make the coaches think about his presence on the depth chart. On the other side of the ball, Evan Hull had a nice afternoon with a couple of catches and runs out of the backfield. That 3rd running back spot is certainly going to include Hull factoring into things.

Yes, Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew are planning to throw with some Colts pass catchers during the upcoming summer break, with those sessions taking place in Florida. And I’d argue those gatherings matter more to the Colts in 2023 than most teams. If you are looking for more info on that, and Richardson’s thoughts on the spring, head here.

As the spring comes to a close, it’s a time for guys to reflect a bit on what they’ve observed from Shane Steichen. Zaire Franklin first points to the attention to detail of Steichen. “He’s never willing to overlook a mistake, no matter if it’s offense, defense or special teams,” Franklin said of the new Colts head coach.

Among the Colts watching/not present on Tuesday: P-Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles), WR-Josh Downs (knee), WR-Michael Pittman (hip), RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle), CB-Isaiah Rodgers Sr., LB-Shaquille Leonard (back), , TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Drew Ogletree (knee), TE-Will Mallory (foot), CB-JuJu Brents (wrist), CB-Darius Rush (hamstring), S-Daniel Scott, RB-Zack Moss.

With the names above sitting out, the Colts starting offense on Tuesday was: QB-Gardner Minshew, RB-Jake Funk, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, WR-Ashton Dulin, WR-Malik Turner, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT-Braden Smith. The starting defense: DE-Kwity Paye, DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-DeForest Buckner, DT-Grover Stewart, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-E.J. Speed, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., CB-Kenny Moore, CB-Dallis Flowers, S-Julian Blackmon, S-Rodney Thomas.