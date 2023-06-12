Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell Becomes Part Owner In English Soccer Club

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has taken his serious interest in English football to another level.

McConnell shared on Friday that he’s now an owner, buying into Leeds United Football Club in England. Larry Nance Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans is also a minority investor.

“Both humbled and honored to be a part of the new ownership group” McConnell wrote on Instagram.

The colors, appropriately, are blue, yellow and white — just like the Pacers.

The team confirmed the sale of controlling stake from Aser Ventures to 49ers Enterprises — an investment group that is controlled by the owners of the San Francisco 49ers — on Friday afternoon.

“All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League,” they said in a statement. That’s because they were relegated last month from the Premier League to the Championship, the second tier, after a rocky season.

The sale completed on a valuation of about $213.2 million (£170million), according to The Athletic.

