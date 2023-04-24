Playing Out Colts Draft Scenarios

INDIANAPOLIS – As the picks come off the board, what will the Colts do?

So much chatter is here as to how the teams above the Colts—Carolina at 1, Houston at 2, Arizona at 3—will handle things come Thursday night.

Even Chris Ballard said last week he has “no idea” how those first three picks will look.

Let’s examine potential Colts draft scenarios.

Scenario A

-No. 1 Carolina: QB-Bryce Young (Alabama)

-No. 2 Houston: DE-Will Anderson (Alabama)

-No. 3 Trade up team: QB-C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

For much of the past few months, the belief has been these 3 names would go in the first three picks.

That would place the Colts, theoretically, in a debate over Anthony Richardson vs. Will Levis.

Of course, under this scenario you would likely have several teams curious what a trade package would like for the 3rd pick from Arizona.

What the Colts could offer to the Cardinals, unlike other teams, is the ability to only move down 1 spot, therefore they’d still be in a position to get a defensive player they covet.

Here, the decision would be Levis vs. Richardson.

Are you opting for the intriguing traits and needed accuracy development from Richardson or the NFL system history of Levis with questions about his processing and staying away from bad plays?

Scenario B

-No. 1 Carolina: QB-Bryce Young (Alabama)

-No. 2 Houston: DE-Will Anderson (Alabama)

-No. 3 Arizona: DE-Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)

Is this the dream scenario?

Here, the Colts would have 3 of the top 4 quarterbacks available to them in Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud.

They wouldn’t have to move up at all to get the second ‘choice’ at QB in this draft.

Such a thought would have been ludicrous a few backs.

But this chatter is starting to rise a bit, with a couple of defensive-minded head coaches (and new GMs) right above the Colts in Houston and Arizona.

So, if this plays out, how much debate would the Colts have with Levis, Richardson, Stroud? Would they sprint to turn in the card with Stroud’s name on it?

Scenario C

-No. 1 Carolina: QB-Bryce Young (Alabama)

-No. 2 Houston: DE-Will Anderson (Alabama)

-No. 3 trade up team: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Would this seem obvious?

C.J. Stroud, duh. Is it that obvious though?

Here you have the two Alabama guys off the board and then a team trades up with the Cardinals to get the oozing potential of Anthony Richardson, over the higher-floor C.J. Stroud.

So the Colts stay at 4 and get a guy who some might say is the top quarterback in this draft.

For me, there’s no real question here, but I guess you would be debating a C.J. Stroud vs. a Will Levis.

Scenario D

-No. 1 Carolina: QB-Bryce Young (Alabama)

–No. 2 Houston: QB-C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

-No. 3 Trade up team: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

For a while, the debate was there on if this draft would have a 2021 start to it with 3 quarterbacks coming off the board in the first 3 picks.

That dialogue has simmered a bit.

But let’s play it out here with the Colts sitting at 4 and there’s just Will Levis left on the board.

Of course, under this scenario, that means Will Anderson would be available.

If the Colts are faced with this, do they opt for the quarterback left for them, or would they pounce on the best defensive player in this class?

And, if the Colts see Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud go 1 and 2, do they have to seriously consider trading up with the Cardinals to have the choice between Anthony Richardson and Will Levis?

Scenario E

-No. 1 Carolina: QB-Bryce Young (Alabama)

–No. 2 Houston: QB-Will Levis (Kentucky)

-No. 3 Trade up team: QB-C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

This is our ‘Vegas’ scenario with draft week officially here.

Currently, Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1. At No. 2, WillLevis has skyrocketed on the betting odds front to become the favorite to go second overall. Would Houston be making that pick?

At No. 3, it’s really up in the air, so we’ll slot C.J. Stroud there with a trade-up team.

So, under this scenario, the debate becomes Anthony Richardson vs. the top defensive prospect in the draft.

Would the Colts have much debate over that one?