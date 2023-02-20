Where Does IU Stand Heading Into Massive Road Trip?

The Indiana Hoosiers will carry a gritty victory over Illinois into a monster week that features road trips to East Lansing and West Lafayette with both Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament seed positioning at stake.

This past weekend the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee released their Top-16 seeds for March Madness and Indiana was revealed as the top #4 seed in the Big Dance and the 13th best team overall. That was obviously after last week’s gut wrenching loss to Northwestern but before Indiana’s victory over Illinois, which gives a clear picture for where the Hoosiers stand heading into the final stretch of regular season games.

The reason these ranking matter more than your daily bracketology updates is because these are the officials rankings of the NCAA Selection Committee. In other words, if Selection Sunday was today the Hoosiers would be at the top of the four seed line.

That being said, there’s plenty of opportunity for the Hoosiers to either improve or worsen their standing between now and Selection Sunday on March 12th (less than a month away if you can believe that).

4️⃣ SEEDS: Indiana Marquette Gonzaga Xavier If the tournament started today, these teams would be awarded a 4-seed. #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/x3FlCpSc4o — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 18, 2023

All of that begins this week with crucial Quad 1 matchups on the road against Michigan State tomorrow night and Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana took care of business against these teams at Assembly Hall earlier this season, but they’ll have their hands full searching for a season sweep against both programs. It’s not impossible, but it’s going to take arguably the best performances the Hoosiers have displayed all season to emerge from this stretch 2-0.

Then again, it’s going to take that level of play and then some to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Not a bad time to see what Indiana is made of.

Monday on The Fan Midday Show the Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer joined the program to look ahead to Indiana’s road trip with battles against Sparty and the Boilermakers.

Don also spoke with us about:

IU’s loss to Northwestern and victory over Illinois last week

the dominance of Trayce Jackson-Davis and the growth he’s shown this season alone

how Mike Woodson has helped in TJD’s development

what it will take for the Hoosiers to make a deep run in March

Check out the full conversation with the Hall of Famer Don Fischer below