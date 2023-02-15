What Can We Expect From Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen?

A new era of Colts football began yesterday when Shane Steichen was formally announced as the 21st head coach in franchise history. Fresh off a conference championship and an appearance in the Super Bowl with the Eagles, Coach Steichen will hope to build the Colts back up to those type of goals and expectations.
We already know Shane has a background of developing young quarterbacks. He guided Jalen Hurts to a Super Bowl appearance and a runner up finish in MVP voting this past season in Philly, and he helped Chargers QB Justin Herbert capture Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020.
That’s great news for the Colts who are all but guaranteed to draft a QB in April’s draft. So much of the potential success for Steichen and his staff comes down to not only drafting the right quarterback but developing him into a top-tier talent. (Think Mahomes, Hurts, Burrow, Allen etc.)
Now that the hiring process is complete, but before we dive fully into counting down the days until the NFL Draft (it’s 71 days by the way), let’s take a moment to get to know more about the 21st head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
