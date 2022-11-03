Week 9 Matchup With Patriots A Midseason Must Win For Colts

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in basically must win territory heading into Week 9 against the New England Patriots. At 3-4-1 on the season, the Colts are currently on the outside looking in (or in the hunt if you’re an optimist) for a playoff spot.

Sam Ehlinger had some bright spots in Sunday’s collapse to the Washington Commanders, but this is still clearly a team that is a mess offensively. Whether you want to place the blame on the o-line, the receivers, the play calling…or all of the above…the Indianapolis Colts stand towards the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive category of importance.

It has been a tumultuous time for the #Colts offense, as they benched QB Matt Ryan and now fired OC Marcus Brady. They are 3-4-1 with a chance to hit a stride. A lot on coach Frank Reich’s plate now. https://t.co/xP9FNZxWE6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

New England isn’t exactly the Patriots of old. They too are experiencing quarterback issues, though it does appear second year QB Mac Jones has gained more of a solid foundation on the starting job after a nice win against the Jets last week. And they are also fighting for a playoff spot just like Indianapolis. That alone increase the importance of this battle with the Pats.

Defensively, the Colts have risen to the occasion at nearly every turn (except the final two drives against the Commanders last week) this season. They will have opportunities to turn this game in the Colts favor. The question is, can the Colts offense do enough to solidify a victory in Foxborough?

Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show the Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor stopped by to give us his reaction to all the Colts news this week, including the firing of OC Marcus Brady and the trading of Nyheim Hines.

Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful 💙🌪 pic.twitter.com/Y1N8hjmjCl — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2022

Plus, Matt looks ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots and the playoff implications it holds.

MayTay also talked with us on:

What he thought about Sam Ehlinger’s first start of the season

How the Colts must attack these final nine games

Indy’s keys to defeating the Patriots

Why the Colts have struggled so much offensively this year

How he feels about the NFL potentially becoming a buyer and seller league at the trade deadline like the MLB and NBA

Listen to Dan’s full conversation with the Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor below and keep tuning into The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.