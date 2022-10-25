Are the Colts Making a Mistake Benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger?

If the Colts aren’t careful, they will find themselves with their own infamous QB list jersey like what the Cleveland Browns are known for.

Sam Ehlinger will be the Colts’ seventh different starting QB under HC Frank Reich since 2018: 🏈Andrew Luck 🏈Jacoby Brissett 🏈Brian Hoyer 🏈Philip Rivers 🏈Carson Wentz 🏈Matt Ryan 🏈Sam Ehlinger — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

For the 2nd straight season the Colts have made a mistake in finding their starting QB. Carson Wentz’s stats might have been impressive, but the lack of leadership in the locker room and unpredictable play doomed him in the eye of Owner Jim Irsay. Matt Ryan’s leadership was infectious. Franchise legend and current WR Coach Reggie Wayne even compared him to Peyton Manning. Unfortunately, his play had been horrendous. Ryan leads the NFL in INTs, fumbles, and sacks through 7 weeks.

Enter Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger impressed in the preseason and forced Chris Ballard’s hand to keep him on the 53-man roster.

#Colts new starting QB Sam Ehlinger had a 90.6 @PFF grade this preseason. He went 24-of-29, 289 yards, four TDs, 0 INTs, one big-time throw, zero turnover-worthy plays. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 24, 2022

When Frank Reich announced the QB change, he said it will be for the entire year. Does that mean the Colts are waving the white flag on the 2022 season? Through less than half of the year, the Colts are remarkably only 1 game back from the Titans for 1st place in the AFC South. Does a 2nd year 6th round pick that has yet to start a game in the NFL lead to a midseason turn around?

