Myles Turner Leads Pacers to Game 4 Win

Published on April 28, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers are now one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals after winning Game 4 over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round on Sunday 126-113.

The Bucks entered the day without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard who missed the game with injuries. Then Bobby Portis was ejected in the first quarter after he shoved off on Andrew Nembhard.

Myles Turner led the way with 29 points for Indiana while making 7 of his 9 three-point shot attempts. His final three put the Pacers up 122-105 with 2:10 to play. His 29 points and 9 rebounds were playoff career highs.

The Pacers hit a playoff franchise record 22 three-pointers.

Indiana leads the series 3-1. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

