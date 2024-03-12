Josef Newgarden Wins the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Tonight, on an abbreviated episode of Trackside, Curt and Kevin recap the first race of the IndyCar season at St. Petersburg! They talk about Josef Newgarden’s dominating performance, and the skill that he has as a driver. They discuss Newgarden’s odds on winning the championship, and how the rest of the schedule looks, and how the schedule favors Newgarden more than other drivers. Curt points out how dominant Penske has been on the streets of St. Pete. They also talk about the Indy NXT race, won by Nolan Siegel. They talk about how Marcus Ericsson is calm and collected, and his reaction to the engine failure on Sunday.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt take you behind the scenes and talk about some of the production that went into the St. Petersburg IndyCar race. They answer some listener questions, including about the post-race show on Peacock. Kevin also gives updates on Jackson Lee’s racing career.

Kevin rounds out the first hour reading some more tweets. He also talks about Ganassi splitting with Chevy in sports cars, and a talk he had with the promoter of St. Pete.