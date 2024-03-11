Will Colts Add Another Wide Receiver Before NFL Draft?

The NFL’s “legal” tampering period opened this afternoon. This period allows teams to negotiate deals with players, but those contracts cannot become official until 4pm eastern on Wednesday.

Realistically, the Indianapolis Colts got the activity started by extending Zaire Franklin for 3-years for $31.26M dollars. Later, they signed Michael Pittman Jr. to a 3-year $70M contract. Minutes before the tampering period opened.

With the expectation, and admittance, by General Manager Chris Ballard to add explosiveness to the Colts offense. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins requested a trade, Calvin Ridley is on the market after Jacksonville signed Gabe Davis, and other experienced pass catchers.

IndyStar’s Colts beat reporter, Joel Erickson, joined Query & Company on Monday afternoon to share if he believes the Colts will add to the wide receiver room via free agency.

“I don’t think so, I think a key quote is something Chris Ballard said at the combine. I would guess with Pittman already under contract and with a super deep class at wide receiver in the draft, I would guess the Colts probably feel like they don’t necessarily need to have two twenty-three twenty-four million dollar receivers.” Erickson stated.

Below is the quote that Erickson was referencing when talking about Chris Ballard’s response to the depth at the wide receiver position in this draft class.

“It’s good – depth. Yeah, a lot of depth at every level as a matter of fact. It’s strong. It’s a really strong class. I don’t know if you see them as strong as this, but I compare it almost like when Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) came (in 2020). That year was really good and (Justin) Jefferson and (Brandon) Aiyuk and Pitt in the upper part of the draft. I think CeeDee Lamb was in that draft. It’s comparable.” Ballard stated at the NFL Combine.

Knowing how Ballard operates already, it would be hard to imagine the Colts paying top dollar at the wide receiver position when he values the trenches so much. It sounds more likely that the added pass catcher will come in day one or two of the NFL Draft next month.

Later in the day, he was able to bring back Tyquan Lewis after a breakout season for the Ohio State product.

