Arrow McLaren Goes With Callum Ilott To Sub In For Malukas At St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After some speculation as to which direction they would go, Arrow McLaren has decided to go with Callum Ilott to pilot the No. 6 car this weekend for IndyCar’s season opener at St. Petersburg.

Ilott will be subbing in the car for David Malukas, who is currently sidelined with a healing wrist injury. Malukas broke his wrist a few weeks ago in a mountain biking accident. It was an injury that required surgery and about an eight-week recovery period.

Ilott was not expected to be in an IndyCar ride this season, but Ilott said he is jumping headlong into the opportunity.

“There is all the opportunity to do a good job (at St. Pete),” Ilott said. “But, my focus at the end of the day is filling in and doing a solid job. If I can be fast and up there, great.”

Ilott spent the last two seasons with Juncos Hollinger Racing. Juncos was his first foray into IndyCar racing after spending a few seasons on the Formula One ladder in Europe in the late 2010s. After not being renewed at Juncos, Ilott was picked up by AMSP as their reserve driver.

He said the opportunity to jump in a papaya-colored car came sooner than expected.

“It has come early,” Ilott said. “I’m obviously quite busy with the World Endurance Championship, but if I can make some races, I’ll be around.”

Ilott will likely pilot the No. 6 car until Malukas is medically cleared to drive. It’s not clear when that might be. Ilott said he is available for the non-points Thermal race. For now, his substitute role with Arrow McLaren is strictly for St. Petersburg this weekend.

“I’m in a very good space this year,” Ilott said. “I’ve had a great off-season and a great build-up to my weekend in Qatar. The (IndyCar) test at Homestead actually got me going for Qatar.”

Ilott’s main priority this season will be the World Endurance Championship where he will race sportscars in Europe for Jota Sport. He is coming off a solid result with his team in Qatar where he placed second in his classification. Even with that, Ilott said he is open to returning to IndyCar full-time if a team will have him.

Still, he is aware of his role in this deal.

“If I’m available and what’s needed is me for example, I’m open to doing it, but I pray for David (Malukas),” said Ilott. “I hope he is in the car very soon. It’s tough to sit and watch, especially with a new team.”

This is Malukas’ first season with Arrow McLaren after making the move over from Dale Coyne Racing last year.

