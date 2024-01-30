Aaron Nesmith Loves This Pacers Roster

On July 9th, 2022, the Indiana Pacers acquired Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Daniel Thies, Nik Stauskas, and Boston’s 2023 first round pick for Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon spent one season with Boston and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award and then was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the off-season so Boston could acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Nesmith started in 60 games last season for Indiana. He didn’t eclipse 60 appearances in either of his two seasons in Boston.

After one season with Indiana, General Manager Chad Buchanan, Head Coach Rick Carlisle, and President Kevin Pritchard decided to lock up Nesmith through the ’26-’27 season.

At the time if felt like a steal because of the way Nesmith closed the season for the Pacers. He has been such an interictal part to the team’s success. He takes on the best offensive player for the other team, he’s second in the NBA in three-point percentage, and he adds toughness.

Additionally, Nesmith thoroughly enjoys playing with everyone on the roster and the feeling is mutual between all players.

“I personally think this is the best locker room that I have been a part of. Everybody one through fifteen genuinely enjoys each other. Everybody can crack jokes one through fifteen. Everybody talks one through fifteen. Everybody knows a decent amount of everything in their family life, social life, personal life, about each other. I think the locker room that we have right now, everybody genuinely wants to see everyone succeed and it’s been a joy to be in this locker room this year.” Nesmith stated on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon.

During Myles Turner’s interview yesterday, he echoed the same sentiments as Nesmith. He even highlighted the 2017 Pacers team that almost knocked LeBron James out of the playoffs.

Topics Nesmith discussed with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook were:

The joy he has in having a different role and assignment each night

How east it was to integrate Pascal Siakam

Answers get to know you questions

