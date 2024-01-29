Myles Turner Good to Go Against Boston Celtics

Yesterday, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner missed their game against the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms. He joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to provide an update on his status for Tuesday’s game in Boston.

“I’m good man. My back was messing with me a little bit. It got a little stiff and I think it was a precautionary thing. Being on the road the next four or five days, getting on the plane, and sleeping in different hotel rooms. If anything it was precautionary thing on the medical team, but I’m good. I’ll be good to go against Boston on Tuesday.” Turner stated.

Tomorrow’s game in Boston was the only nationally televised game the Pacers were initially scheduled for. With their In-Season Tournament run, Indiana will end up playing in four primetime games prior to the playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton is also expected to return to the floor tomorrow night for Indiana. It will mark the second time that he and Pascal Siakam will play together. Indiana lost in Portland 118-115 in the Haliburton return and Siakam debut game.

Other topics that Myles Turner discussed with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook were:

Difference playing with Pascal Siakam and Domantas Sabonis

Ranks this team’s cohesiveness among all the teams he’s played on (NBA, college, high school)

Reveals how many set plays teams actually run during games

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Myles Turner, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.