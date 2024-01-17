Horizon League Launches “On the Horizon Weekly with Greg Rakestraw” On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (January 17, 2024) – The Horizon League, in conjunction with Radio One, is launching a new weekly radio program on Indy’s sports leader featuring Horizon League personalities, college basketball reporters and civic leaders with the goal of promoting the Barbasol Horizon League Basketball Championships and sharing stories centered around life in the League.
Hosted by the award-winning Greg Rakestraw, this is a major move as the show is designed to intentionally build toward the Barbasol Horizon League Basketball Championships with nine episodes leading into the men’s and women’s semifinals and championships March 11th and 12th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Additionally, this broad platform will add to the major experiences in major cities for Horizon League student-athletes and programs.
-The Horizon League content team will repurpose all segments for social media sharing to extend the reach of the show and amplify the stories shared.
-Here are the scheduled dates for the program which can he heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 FM or 107.5 FM, on the Horizon League’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/horizonleaguenetwork), at 1075theFan.com and many popular streaming radio applications. Broadcast times are slated for 6 p.m. eastern.
Wednesday, January 17
Wednesday, January 24
Wednesday, January 31
Wednesday, February 7
Wednesday, February 14
Wednesday, February 21
Tuesday, February 27
Wednesday, March 6
Monday, March 11
-Additionally, the Horizon League is sponsoring the Morning Checkdown updates on The Fan’s morning drive show, “The Wake-Up Call with KB and Andy” featuring Andy Sweeney and Kevin Bowen.
The Horizon League, headquartered in Indianapolis, is an NCAA Division I athletics conference comprised of 11 public and private member institutions. The Horizon League and our member schools develop 3,000+ student athletes for life. Through Division I competition and unique opportunities in major metropolitan cities, their athletic, academic and personal aspirations can be achieved because what they learn today will inspire who they become tomorrow.
