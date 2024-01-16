What Pieces Might The Colts Add This Offseason?

The Indianapolis Colts have some work to do this offseason.

They showed plenty of promise in their first year under head coach Shane Steichen, but fell just short of the playoffs. Injuries, including one to rookie QB Anthony Richardson, certainly played a role, but there is also no denying that the Colts could use some more firepower.

Jonathan Taylor is an elite back. Michael Pittman Jr proved his value to the Colts offense this season, and the Colts would be wise to bring him back. Josh Downs flashed tons of promise as a rookie. That said, it still seems like there is still a need in Indianapolis for more weapons.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Brad Spielberger of PFF joined the show, where he talked about what players might be available.

“I would not be surprised in the slightest if Tee Higgins in Cincinnati at some point requests a trade this offseason. I almost expect it. I think he’ll get franchise tagged, I think conversations will not go particularly well, and I think he will ask for a trade at some point. I don’t know if he gets it, but I think that will happen. Then I look to Davante Adams in Las Vegas, still haven’t gotten done yet there with the head coaching search. If they don’t hire Antonio Pierce, I think he’s going to ask for a trade. Even if they do I think he might ask for a trade.”

Despite the potential of high-profile players being available, Brad expressed doubt that the Colts would make a move. Instead, he believes the Colts will continue to focus on using Day 2 picks on receiver.

“I think they’ve shown recently that they want to get these rookie contract receivers in, obviously they have not used a 1st yet, but 34th overall pick for Pittman, what was it 50 for Alec Pierce, and I think 67, early 3rd for Josh Downs, something like that. So obviously there’s a willingness to use early draft capital, Day 2 capital on that position. I just sit here and look at this class, and maybe it is still 2nd round, and I still you think you can find a difference making player in the 2nd round…I can sit here and rattle off names, but there are players in the top 100 that I think come in and make an impact right out of the gate.”

