Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game
The wait is over and we have all now experienced the college football Pop-Tarts bowl and yes the Pop-Tarts mascot was edible.
This bowl game was on watch mainly because players from the winning team were able to take a bite out the Pop-Tarts mascot, which was expected to be frosted strawberry flavored.
The Pop-Tarts mascot did get his grand entrance.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot was birthed from a huge toaster* that was brought onto the field at Camping World Stadium ahead of the game between Kansas State and North Carolina State.
Take a look.
This is the first year of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. In previous years it has been named the:
- Cheez-It Bowl
- Camping World Bowl
- Russell Athletic Bowl
- Champs Sports Bowl
- Mazda Tangerine Bowl
- Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl
- MicronPC.com Bowl
- Carquest Bowl
- Blockbuster Bowl
Once the game started, the mascot was living its best life, even if there was the prospect of being consumed later that night.
Kansas State won the Pop-Tarts Bowl 28-19, so the Wildcats had the, uh, honor of eating the oversized Pop-Tart.
RIP Strawberry Pop-Tarts Mascot. We will eat another one of your friends next year!
