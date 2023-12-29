Tyrese Haliburton Records 20 Assists in Pacers 120-104 Win Against Bulls

CHICAGO — Tyrese Haliburton, the NBA assists leader, had 20 assists without a turnover and 21 points. The Pacers beat the Bulls. for their second win in a row, 120-104. Six Pacers scored in double-figures, with Myles Turner leading with 24 points.

The Indiana Pacers limited the Chicago Bulls to a score of 104, the lowest scoring output by any Indiana opponent this season. The Pacers bench outscored the Chicago bench by 40-23.

“You don’t get 20 assists without guys making a lot of shots,” Haliburton said after the Pacers shot 50.6% from the field.

Haliburton got 20+ assists with no turnovers despite a sore back. He’s the fifth NBA player to do so. Coach Carlisle was surprised he played, but praised Pacers medical staff as the league’s best.

“This morning, he had to step out of the shootaround; his back was tight. [The medical staff] worked on him for a couple of hours. I was surprised that he played based on how he was presenting this morning. They were able to figure out the problem and get it corrected, and obviously he did well,” Carlisle said.

The Pacers played their third straight game without starting guard Bruce Brown, who was injured with a right knee bone bruise. Brown had started in the Pacers’ first 27 games prior to the injury.

“I was real proud of the way the guys really stuck together,” Carlisle added.

The Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

