Colts Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. In Concussion Protocol

INDIANAPOLIS – With their playoff margin for error thinning, the Colts (8-7) have two home games against rookie quarterbacks to try and clinch a postseason spot.

The first one of those games comes this Sunday afternoon with former Purdue QB-Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders (7-8) coming to town.

What did we learn from the Colts getting back to work on Wednesday?

Related Stories Colts Notebook: Shane Steichen Stresses Accountability With Suspensions



Falcons Tab Taylor Heinicke Starting QB Ahead of Colts Game



‘Must Win’ for the Colts this Saturday?

Michael Pittman Jr. is in the concussion protocol for a second straight week, having to re-start the process after feeling some concussion-like symptoms on Saturday, which led to him being ruled out for the Falcons game. While Pittman did pass the entire concussion protocol last week, including final clearance from an independent neurologist last Friday, the Colts decided to hold him out after he started to feel a headache on Saturday. The loss of Pittman Jr. was greatly felt against the Falcons. Outside wideouts Alec Pierce and D.J. Montgomery combined to play 132 offensive snaps against the Falcons, combining for 4 catches (11 targets) and 38 yards. A reminder on the 5-step concussion protocol that Pittman Jr. must clear before Sunday (from the NFL): SYMPTOM LIMITED ACTIVITY: The player is prescribed rest, limiting or, if necessary, avoiding activities (both physical and cognitive) which increase or aggravate symptoms. Under athletic training staff supervision, limited stretching and balance training can be introduced, progressing to light aerobic exercise, all as tolerated; AEROBIC EXERCISE: Under direct oversight of the team’s medical staff, the player should begin graduated cardiovascular exercise and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training. Neurocognitive and balance testing can be administered after completion of Phase Two and the results should be interpreted as back to baseline; FOOTBALL-SPECIFIC EXERCISE The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced. The player is allowed to practice with the team in sport-specific exercise for 30 minutes or less with ongoing and careful monitoring; CLUB-BASED NON-CONTACT TRAINING DRILLS: The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training, team-based sports-specific exercise, and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g. throwing, catching, running, and other position-specific activities). Neurocognitive and balance testing should be completed no later than the end of Phase Four with the results interpreted as back to baseline; FULL FOOTBALL ACTIVITY / CLEARANCE: Upon clearance by the Club physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the Club physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.

With Julian Blackmon (shoulder) going on injured reserve, the Colts are losing one of their most reliable and versatile players in 2023. Blackmon is the quarterback of the Colts secondary, a critically key communicator, among other things. The fourth-year safety exited after 12 snaps against the Falcons. No Colts player entered Week 16 having played more snaps this season than Blackmon. He’s an important and consistent presence at the back end of the defense. The Blackmon loss meant Nick Cross got extended run, who is a much different communicator than Blackmon. Gus Bradley said the Colts had their most checks of the season in against the Falcons, and communicating all of that in a timely fashion led to some issues. The Colts have more trust in Cross, compared to last year, and he’s going to get a chance to show the staff that. With Blackmon out at least 4 weeks, that means the Colts will have two rookie outside corners, along with two second-year safeties, surrounding Kenny Moore in that nickel package.

Braden Smith (knee) watch is again very important for this week. That’s not just because Blake Freeland looked like a Day 3 rookie starting against the Falcons, but it’s also because of who is likely to line up opposite the Colts right tackle this Sunday. Maxx Crosby of the Raiders is one of the more disruptive defensive ends in all of football, so a return for Smith, who has missed 3 straight games is very much needed. Again, it’s been an injury ridden season for Smith in 2023, missing 7 games, and that doesn’t include exiting after just 3 snaps earlier this month against the Titans. Smith also missed 6 games back in 2021. The veteran right tackle is under contract through 2025, but the Colts do have an out after this year with a minimal dead cap hit ($6 million). Now, that thought is probably still a bit premature given Smith is only 27 years old. But I get this sort of a question, so I thought I’d point out where things stand with Smith. Is the Smith situation comparable at all to Leonard? I would say not exactly. Leonard’s injury situation was really murky, involving nerve issues, and his play on the field wasn’t consistently at his normal splash play self. Smith hasn’t had the same sort of medical problems, and when he’s on the field, his play still remains at a high level.

Zack Moss (forearm) did not play against the Falcons, with the Colts officially ruling him out on Saturday, after initially listing him as questionable on Friday. Moss did not practice at all last week. He injured his arm, the same one he broke during training camp, on a horse collar tackle against the Steelers. With Moss out against the Falcons, Jonathan Taylor led the running back group with 42-of-71 snaps (16 touches). Tyler Goodson (2 touches) and Trey Sermon (2 touches) each played 14 snaps.

Did Jonathan Taylor run a tad tentative in his return from right thumb surgery? That wasn’t the biggest reason for Taylor having just 24 rushing yards on his final 16 carries against the Falcons. But it did seem that was a little different Taylor than normal, although he received hardly any help from his offensive line. In his last 18 games, Taylor has just one game of more than 100 rushing yards. That game last year against the Raiders, with Taylor rushing for 147 on 22 carries. Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce remembers that performance from Taylor, in the lone win of the 8-game Jeff Saturday era.

With 2 weeks left in the regular season, the Colts playoff chances could go either way with consecutive home games against teams also in the Wild Card mix, both starting rookie quarterbacks. Here is the latest on the Colts playoff chances.

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell has been the Raiders starting quarterback for 8 games this season after being taken in Round 4. O’Connell has mostly looked like a rookie, completing 61.5 percent of his passes, throwing 8 touchdowns (4 in one game) and 7 interceptions. In college, O’Connell did play inside of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship last November. O’Connell went 32-of-47 for 366 yards and 2 interceptions in the Big Ten Title Game against Michigan.

So the Raiders (7-8) are still very much in the Wild Card picture, and could actually win the AFC West if they win their final two games and the Chiefs lose their final two. It should be noted that the win over Kansas City did take quite some unusual circumstances. The Chiefs mishandled a Wildcat exchange which led to the Raiders first touchdown. And Las Vegas overcame rookie QB-Aidan O’Connell not completing a single pass in the final three quarters to get the 20-14 win.