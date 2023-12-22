Morant Leads Grizzlies to 116-103 Victory Over Pacers

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant made a strong comeback in his first home game after serving a 25-game suspension, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Morant scored 20 points and dished out eight assists.

Pacers forward Obi Toppin led the Pacers, scoring 22 points and making five of his eight 3-point attempts. Tyrese Haliburton struggled with his shooting but still managed a double-double with 17 points and 14 assists. Myles Turner also had a solid performance, scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds, and blocking three shots.

Aaron Nesmith provided a boost off the bench for the Pacers, scoring 14 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting, five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Buddy Hield made all 15 of his points from beyond the 3-point line while also contributing six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Desmond Bane was the top scorer for Memphis with 31 points and recorded six rebounds and seven assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds to help secure the Grizzlies’ victory.

The Orlando Magic visit the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

