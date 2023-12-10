LAS VEGAS, NV.–The Los Angeles Lakers were too much for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s In Season Tournament Championship Game. The Lakers were victorious 123-109.

The Pacers trailed by 5 at half. They cut the deficit to 3 multiple times in the second half, but the Lakers had a response every time.

The Lakers were paced by Anthony Davis who had 41 points and 20 rebounds. LeBron James had 24 points for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves was the second-leading scorer for LA with 28 points.

Tyrese Haliburton was the Pacers leading scorer with 20 points. He also had 11 assists. Aaron Nesmith finished with 15, Obi Toppin had 13 points, and Myles Turner finished with 10 points. Isaiah Jackson also had 10. Turner fouled out of the game.

The Lakers win the NBA’s inaugural Gold Cup. The Lakers players on standard two-way contracts each made $500,000. The Pacers players got $200,000 apeice.

The Pacers have a record of 12-8. They face the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night at 7 pm.

The post Pacers Fall to Lakers in In Season Tournament Final appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pacers Fall to Lakers in In Season Tournament Final was originally published on wibc.com