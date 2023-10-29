Purdue Losing Streak Extends to Three, Fall to Nebraska 31 – 14

LINCOLN, NE — The Purdue Boilermakers returned to the field on Saturday coming off their by week following a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The black and gold were unable to turn their luck around in this away game as they would lose to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 31 – 14.

Fumbles were the big story in Saturday’s matchup. Purdue as a team fumbled the ball twice. Quarterback Hudson Card’s fumble was recovered but a loose ball by running back Devin Mockobee would result in a turnover. The Boilermakers themselves managed to force and recover four fumbles from Nebraska over the course of four quarters, with one of them leading to a defense TD.

Finding the endzone offensively remained a problem for Purdue in this game. The team’s sole passing touchdown wouldn’t come until the fourth quarter. Card would throw 50% on the game with 16 completions on 32 attempts with one interception. His deepest pass on the night was 29 yards.

Now sitting at 2 – 6 with only one conference win, Purdue will be on the road again next Saturday as they get set to take on their toughest opponent from a national ranking perspective. The Boilermakers face off against the undefeated second-ranked Michigan Wolverines on November 4th at 7:30 p.m.