Thursday Road Trip – Off to Baltimore

Every Thursday on Query & Company, Jake Query and the crew will be taking a metaphorical ‘Road Trip’ to visit the opposing city in the Colts’ upcoming matchup.
This week we travel to Baltimore to preview Indy’s Week 3 matchup against the Ravens.
Thursday’s practice report for #INDvsBAL. pic.twitter.com/sK2hMSeefj
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 21, 2023
The Ravens and Colts have, of course, been forever linked since 1984 when, in the dead of night, Mayflower trucks brought the Colts to Indy from Baltimore.
These days, it’s not a serious talking point in Indianapolis. Yes it happened, but it was almost 40 years ago. Surely Baltimore has moved on…right?
Not even close.
Thursday on Query and Company Baltimore’s own Nestor Aparicio accompanied Jake Query and Jimmy Cook on our weekly road trip to remind us why Ravens fans haven’t forgotten about the Colts departure.
Nestor also spoke with us on:
- How the 2023 version of Lamar Jackson compares to past seasons
- The latest injury news surrounding the team
- If defense is still the defining identity of Ravens football
- What to expect from Baltimore offensively on Sunday
Check out the full conversation with Nestor Aparicio below and don’t miss Query and Company, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.
